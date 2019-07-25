WATCH: Serge Pizzorno takes to the countryside for The S.L.P's Nobody Else video

The Kasabian guitarist has released the next visuals for his solo project The S.L.P, which sees him head to the countryside for a flaming hot video.

Serge Pizzorno has shared the latest visuals from his solo project The S.L P.

The Kasabian guitarist has donned a fetching black and yellow outfit for the summery video for his latest single Nobody Else, which sees him head to the English countryside with an assortment of revellers.

As we've come to expect from the Leicester rocker, the video blends plenty of bizarre and striking images, which start with him playing a burning piano and includes topless men playing golf on a car.

Watch the video for Nobody Else above.

Serge Pizzorno releases video for The S.L.P - Nobody Else. Picture: YouTube/ Kasabian

The summery tune is the second single to come from Serge's solo project, following lead single Favourites, which featured British rapper Little Simz.

Watch them both star in the video, which was released earlier this year.

He says of his project, which stands for Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno: "The S.L.P. project will become this sort of place I can go and just do whatever. It’s so important to have that".

He added: “My life in the band and my boys, that’s part of me that will be there forever, but then there’s something else I have to get that out or I won’t be able to move forward.”

Watch Serge Pizzorno talk to Radio X's John Kennedy about his solo career:

Pizzorno's The S.L P. album will be released via Columbia records on 30 August 2019.

See Serge Pizzorno's The S.L.P September 2019 live dates:

Thu 5 September - Glasgow, SWG3

Fri 6 September - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 7 September - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 9 September - London, EartH

Tue 10 September - London, EartH

Thu 12 September - Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Fri 13 September - Berlin, Gretchen

Mon 16 September - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Tue 17 September - Paris, Café de la Danse

After the release, the Eez-Eh rocker will embark on a UK tour to support the release, with dates in London, Manchester and Milan.

