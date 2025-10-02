Why Serge Pizzorno was "desperate" to see Oasis' "fantastic" first and last UK shows

By Jenny Mensah

The Kasabian frontman has talked about attending the Britpop legend's Live '25 shows and why they were so special.

Serge Pizzorno has gushed about the Oasis Live '25 shows and admitted he was desperate to go to the first and last of their UK dates.

The Kasabian frontman visited The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from Kasabian's huge Finsbury Park date to his love for Oasis and why he felt the need to see them in Cardiff and London.

"It's like a kitchen at three in the morning," he said of the unifying effect the band has on their fans. "You know when you're out with your mates and everyone's got their arms round each other. Before they got back together, that was the only experience you got."

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno and Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Luke Brennan/Getty Images, Big Brother Recordings

He went on: "They make Wembley feel like this amazing place, where you and your mates just looking at each other singing. It's fantastic."

"I was desperate to go to the first and last so I'd be sort of like, can you just slide us in."

Watch the Underdog rocker gush about the shows in our clip below:

Last month saw the Leicester-formed rockers announce a huge show for Finsbury Park.

The Eez-Eh rockers - completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - will play a mammoth gig at Finsbury Park on 4th July 2026.

Speaking of their show next summer, Serge shared his excitement about the band's biggest ever London show and his plans to kick of proceedings with their latest single, Hippie Sunshine.

They'll be joined on the day at the north London green space by Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K'S, Miles Kane, Sofy.

"I can't wait," said the frontman. "The bill's incredible. It's gonna be a great day."

Asked about what his favourite Kasabian tracks are to play live, he said: "I mean obviously the big ones, you know, the obvious ones... Fire, Underdog, LSF, Club Foot nd then the new stuff like Call and Coming Back To Me, they're really sort of - they become those songs now."

He added: "But I've gotta say, and I know it's a bit cheesy, but the new single that's gonna go [off]. I think we'll open the show... I'm going to give you an exclusive, we'll open the gig with that song!"

Tickets for Kasabian's show are on sale now at www.kasabian.co.uk.

