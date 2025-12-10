Serge Pizzorno says he's swapped late night partying for early morning running

Serge Pizzorno onstage with Kasabian at the O2 City Hall on 21st July 2025. Picture: Jill O'Donnell/Alamy Live News

The Kasabian star claims that "athleticism came back into my life" when he became the band's frontman.

Serge Pizzorno has revealed he took up running seriously when he became the frontman of Kasabian.

The musician, who turns 45 years old on Monday (15th December) swapped late night drinking for early morning following the departure of original singer Tom Meighan in 2020.

When Pizzorno stepped up to lead vocal duties, he soon realised that to be able to "perform at my best", he had to curb his hard-partying lifestyle and get fit.

Speaking to the magazine Runner’s World UK, Serge admitted: "Hedonism was at the forefront of everything. If you’re not on stage, you’re in a pitch-black room nursing a horrendous hangover.

"We definitely committed to it and had a great time, but then there was a big change. When I became a frontman, athleticism came back into my life.

"All of a sudden the train tracks switched and I was on a new path. I knew that there was absolutely no way I could live the life I’d been living and perform at my best.”

Serge also revealed that he used running as a songwriting tool. "It’s a creative time," he said. I’ll stop on the street and record voice notes because I’ll come up with melodies and lyrics, or I’ll have artwork ideas.”

Pizzorno also claimed that it was "champagne" that prompted him to run his first marathon.

He recalled: "We were in Copenhagen in 2023 to watch some friends do the marathon.

"It was a beautiful sunny day on the Friday, so we had some bottles, and my mate Chris – who’s a running maniac – convinced me I could just run half of it, because our hotel was near the halfway point, then have a shower and go and see the finish.

"The longest I’d ever run was around 12 miles, but I did the whole marathon.”

“I do have to be careful of my obsessive personality, though," Serge admitted. "If I really committed to a proper marathon training block, Kasabian wouldn’t make another album. I’d be in Kenya doing altitude training.”

The full interview with Serge Pizzorno can be read in the January issue of Runner’s World UK.