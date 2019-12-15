Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian's best quotes ever

15 December 2019, 19:00 | Updated: 15 December 2019, 19:01

Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian attends the EE British Academy Film Awards
Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian attends the EE British Academy Film Awards. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Celebrate the Kasabian guitarist and songwriter with some of his finest words of wisdom.,. and how THAT goal affected him.

  1. "We're the Velociraptors of the music industry! These little prehistoric things, they were always in packs, like scavengers. It kind of feels like us, Kasabian against the rest of the world.”

    To Radio X, 2011

    Kasabian in concert at King Power Stadium, Leicester. 28 May 2016
    Kasabian in concert at King Power Stadium, Leicester. 28 May 2016. Picture: Olly Stabler/Shutterstock

  2. “I was gonna call [Eez-Eh] 'Horsemeat' but I thought it was a bit ridiculous."

    To NME, 2014

    Kasabian performing at Glastonbury Festival, 2014
    Kasabian performing at Glastonbury Festival, 2014. Picture: James Mccauley/Shutterstock

  3. “The Sex Pistols never had a love song, so I suppose I always thought I wanted to stay away from that. Then I just wrote this song about my wife. I said it exactly how it is."

    To the Evening Standard, 2017

    Serge Pizzorno performs with Kasabian at V2007
    Serge Pizzorno performs with Kasabian at V2007. Picture: Mark Campbell/Shutterstock

  4. “I’d say we are in our 1971 phase… ’71 and shitting in people’s handbags with John Bonham.”

    To Clash, 2009

    Serge Pizzorno in 2011
    Serge Pizzorno in 2011. Picture: Rob Monk/Future Publishing/Shutterstock

  5. "We were totally robbed of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. You just think to yourself Fire would have really worked... Danny Boyle what were you thinking man? Think about that tune opening the ceremony?!"

    To Radio X, 2012

    Serge Pizzorno at Kensington Palace Gardens, 18 June 2013
    Serge Pizzorno at Kensington Palace Gardens, 18 June 2013. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock

  6. "I’ve got a thing for trees at the moment. I’m like Tony Soprano in my vest and dressing gown watering my trees. That calms me the fuck down."

    To FHM, 2006

    Serge Pizzorno performs with Kasabian at Leicester Summer Sundae, August 2004
    Serge Pizzorno performs with Kasabian at Leicester Summer Sundae, August 2004. Picture: Neil Plumb/Shutterstock

  7. "I love guitars but I wanna destroy guitars as well."

    To MTV, 2013

    Kasabian in concert at King Power Stadium, Leicester, 28 May 2016
    Kasabian in concert at King Power Stadium, Leicester, 28 May 2016. Picture: Rmv/Shutterstock

  8. "We're just musicians at the end of the day who happen to like wearing good clothes."

    To the Daily Record, 2007

    Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan of Kasabian in May 2017
    Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan of Kasabian in May 2017. Picture: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

  9. "Soccer Aid? Not only is it a great goal, but for five minutes after scoring it, I’ve never been more off my nut in my life. As a pure sledgehammer hit of adrenaline, it was insane. God knows what it would be like to score in a World Cup.”

    To Radio X, September 2019

    Des Walker and Sergio Pizzorno play at Soccer Aid, May 2012
    Des Walker and Sergio Pizzorno play at Soccer Aid, May 2012. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

  10. "No matter how many albums I make, no matter how many insane projects I put out to the world, that's definitely the one that everyone goes, 'you that guy?' and I go 'yeah'. [They say] 'Soccer AM?'"

    To Radio X, August 2019

    Serge Pizzorno at the BAFTAs, 2015
    Serge Pizzorno at the BAFTAs, 2015. Picture: Boothnation/Shutterstock

  11. “We've got these big marching songs, like a stampede of rhinos coming at you. People get this glory feeling from our gigs."

    To the Evening Standard, 2011

    Kasabian in concert at Leeds Arena, December 2017
    Kasabian in concert at Leeds Arena, December 2017. Picture: Tracey Welch/Shutterstock

  12. "Arnold Schwarzenegger said he works out to one of our albums, which is pretty mad. And Carol Vorderman.”

    To Metro, 2012

    Kasabian live in Milan, November 2017
    Kasabian live in Milan, November 2017. Picture: Mairo Cinquetti/Shutterstock

  13. “Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, the Pistols… the Gallaghers, The Smiths, f**kin’ Joy Division… We’re in that f**kin’ same line mate, and I’ll stand by that ‘til the day I die.”

    To The Guardian, 2008

    Kasabian at the FIFA Football Awards 2017
    Kasabian at the FIFA Football Awards 2017. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

