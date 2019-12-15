Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian's best quotes ever
15 December 2019, 19:00 | Updated: 15 December 2019, 19:01
Celebrate the Kasabian guitarist and songwriter with some of his finest words of wisdom.,. and how THAT goal affected him.
"We're the Velociraptors of the music industry! These little prehistoric things, they were always in packs, like scavengers. It kind of feels like us, Kasabian against the rest of the world.”
To Radio X, 2011
“I was gonna call [Eez-Eh] 'Horsemeat' but I thought it was a bit ridiculous."
To NME, 2014
“The Sex Pistols never had a love song, so I suppose I always thought I wanted to stay away from that. Then I just wrote this song about my wife. I said it exactly how it is."
To the Evening Standard, 2017
“I’d say we are in our 1971 phase… ’71 and shitting in people’s handbags with John Bonham.”
To Clash, 2009
"We were totally robbed of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. You just think to yourself Fire would have really worked... Danny Boyle what were you thinking man? Think about that tune opening the ceremony?!"
To Radio X, 2012
"I’ve got a thing for trees at the moment. I’m like Tony Soprano in my vest and dressing gown watering my trees. That calms me the fuck down."
To FHM, 2006
"I love guitars but I wanna destroy guitars as well."
To MTV, 2013
"We're just musicians at the end of the day who happen to like wearing good clothes."
To the Daily Record, 2007
"Soccer Aid? Not only is it a great goal, but for five minutes after scoring it, I’ve never been more off my nut in my life. As a pure sledgehammer hit of adrenaline, it was insane. God knows what it would be like to score in a World Cup.”
To Radio X, September 2019
"No matter how many albums I make, no matter how many insane projects I put out to the world, that's definitely the one that everyone goes, 'you that guy?' and I go 'yeah'. [They say] 'Soccer AM?'"
To Radio X, August 2019
“We've got these big marching songs, like a stampede of rhinos coming at you. People get this glory feeling from our gigs."
To the Evening Standard, 2011
"Arnold Schwarzenegger said he works out to one of our albums, which is pretty mad. And Carol Vorderman.”
To Metro, 2012
“Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, the Pistols… the Gallaghers, The Smiths, f**kin’ Joy Division… We’re in that f**kin’ same line mate, and I’ll stand by that ‘til the day I die.”
To The Guardian, 2008