Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno awarded honorary doctorate at University of Leicester

Serge Kasabian has been honoured this week. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Jenny Mensah

The Kasabian frontman shared the "surreal" moment he was awarded the honorary degree in his hometown and delivered a speech at De Monfort Hall.

Serge Pizzorno was awarded an honorary degree at the University of Leicester this week.

The Kasabian frontman received a Doctorate of Music at the university in his hometown in a ceremony which took place at De Monfort Hall on Wednesday 16th July.

Wearing a special gown and cap the Eez-eh rocker took to the pulpit at the historic call while delivering a speech to the audience, which included his parents, his wife and children.

Taking to Instagram to share the milestone, Pizzorno wrote: "Dr Sergio Pizzorno @uniofleicester".

The Underdog rocker also shared the speech he gave in the series of images, which began: "I fell in love with songwriting-the magic of turning random thoughts into sound, of making strangers feel things they didn't know they could feel.

"I consumed music like a deranged Pac-Man, gobbling genres like my life depended on it.

"From Aphex Twin to Ennior Morricone, I absorbed it all."

"Then came Britpop: swagger, delusion, three chords, and the truth.

"I cracked open [that] Beatles chortd book and taught myself how to play."

The speech continued: "From then on, songwriting became my ritual.

"Today I woke up thinking about music like a surfer thinking about the ocean- scanning the horzon for that next great wave a melody, a phrase, a weird chord shape I haven't used since 2023.

"Songwriting requires patience. But when the idea clicks, when you ride that monster wave to shore-it's transcendence".

Kasabian: Soundcheck To Stage

Serge then offered some words of advice to the students in the crowd, giving them "a few life lessons from the road."

"This is your life, not mine," he added.

"Your path will be beautifully different.

"In my twenties , my advice would've been louser, drunker and almost certainly rated R.

"No my advice is calmer and sober, but the point is Change is growth.

"Change isn't failure- it means you're alive.

"You're learning.

"You're paying attention.

"?never be afraid to change course. Songs"

"I've written over 1,000 songs. Sounds impressive? Well, I've only released 250, so there's a folder somewhere full of 750 shockers.

"But those bad songs? They taught me how to write the good ones.

Serge then went on to talk about having to step up into the role of frontman after Tom Meighan's exit, admitting he almost didn't do it.

"A few ywara ago, I became a frontman.

"It wasn't in the plan. But stepping into the spotlight changed everything.

"I nearly ran. But I didn't. I leaned in.

"And I discovered a version of myself I didn't know existed.

"So my plea to you: embrace the scary stuff.

"That's where the magic lives.

"You are capable of more than you think-but you won't find out by staying in your comfort zone".

The 44-year-old musician's last bit of advice read: "Also, play.

"Play with ideas.

"Play with failure.

"Play like it matters,

"and sometimes play like it doesn't.

"The otucomes will arrive.

"The joy is in the process.

"That's where the real gold is.

"Finally, dedicate.

"When you find something you love, pursue it with everything you've got.

"There's no deadline on discovery.

"Embrace the chaos".

