Serge Pizzorno was inspired by Oasis reunion to release new Kasabian album next year

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images, Big Brother Recordings, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno is eying up an eighth consecutive number one album for the band has confessed that the Manchester band's reunion have inspired them to speed things up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Serge Pizzorno has confirmed Kasabian will release a new album next year.

The Leicester-formed rockers only released their Happenings album in summer 2024, but the Eez-Eh frontman was "inspired" to speed things up in the studio after seeing Oasis live on stage.

“I had to see the first one, to be there for the walk on," he said of attending the Liam and Noel Gallagher's first reunion show Cardiff. "To see them arm in arm was really special."

He told The Sun: "It was surreal and beautiful — and sonically incredible. They sound so, so good.

“You know it was a big moment, a poignant moment. It was inspiring.”

Read more:

The band scored their consecutive number one with Happenings and Serge admitted that he's eyeing up an eighth in a row when they released their next record.

“It’s been seven No1s in a row,” Serge says. “I’ll tell you why I know. It’s because, outrageously, the first [album] went to No4 and the rest all went to No1.“

Serge also spoke about the reaction to the last album as well as their live shows, which has managed to capture audiences of many generations.

"It’s been amazing for us,' he gushed. “If we’re not on stage, I’m in the studio. I am always making music. It’s a constant thing.

“We just played two warm up shows and two huge festivals off the back of these shows. It feels so exciting.

“The new generation that have got into this record and the generation that have always been with us — they’re combining and it is wild.

“We’ve never seen anything like it. I am telling you, the gigs we have just done have been the most amazing energy. It’s a massive party, a rave.

“These shows have set up the next record so well. We are looking to get something out next year.”

Kasabian - Happenings Track by Track | X-Posure Album Playback

The news comes after Kasabian released a remixed version of Happenings album track G.O.AT, after Sky Sports announced it would be the new title track for the 2025/26 Premier League season and beyond.

Listen to the Sky 25 mix here:

G.O.A.T (Sky 25 Mix)

"It was electric teaming up with the incredibly talented Cristale on this track,' Serge said.

"G.O.A.T. is all about self-belief and chasing your dreams with everything you’ve got. We’re proud of what this song stands for. This one’s for everyone out there reaching for more, on and off the pitch."

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, said: "Music has played a major part in Sky’s football coverage since the very start. It sets the tone and welcomes fans in. We have a long-standing relationship with the band and Club Foot is one of the most recognisable tracks we’ve used, so to be working with Kasabian again is fantastic. It’s the start of our biggest season yet with the Premier League and we feel this is the perfect song to kick start it."

Read more: