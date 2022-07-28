Kasabian to play intimate Kingston gig

Kasabian wil play Pryzm in Kingston ahead of the release of their new album. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co will play an extra special show at Pryzm in Kingston in August. Find out how to get your hands on a ticket.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kasabian have announced a tiny show next month.

The Leicester rockers will play an extra special gig at Pryzm, Kingston on Tuesday 9th August, ahead of their forthcoming album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, which is released on Friday 12 August.

Taking social media to share the news, Serge Pizzorno and co announced: "Big News! We will be playing Pryzm, Kinsgston on Tuesday 9th August. Tickets are limited."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 29th July at 10am. Find out everything you need to know about the event and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Kasabian add fresh date to 2022 UK & Ireland tour

When is Kasabian's Pryzm gig?

Kasabian will play an intimate date at Pryzm, Kingston on Tuesday 9th August.

When do Kasabian's Pryzm Kingston tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from Friday 29th July at 10am from this link at Banquet Records.

The news comes after Kasabian announced the delay of their seventh studio album due to "production issues".

Taking to Twitter, the Fire rockers wrote: "Due to production issues at our vinyl plant, we’ve had to push the release date of ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ back by a week. We can’t wait for you to hear it on 12th August."

Due to production issues at our vinyl plant, we’ve had to push the release date of ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ back by a week. We can’t wait for you to hear it on 12th August. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 18, 2022

The album - which has already spawned the singles ALYYGATR, SCRIPTVRE and CHEMICALS - will mark the band's first full-length release since Tom Meighan's departure.

The band's chief songwriter and guitarist Pizzorno is now performing frontman duties for Club Foot outfit, who are also made up of Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter.

The Alchemist's Euphoria follows the release of the bands 2004 self-titled debut, Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014) and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

READ MORE: Y Not Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up, tickets and more