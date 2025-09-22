Watch Kasabian play surprise gig in Finsbury Park pub

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno perform At BP Pulse Live 2024. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co treated fans to a special set at The Finsbury in North London.

Kasabian played a surprise gig at a pub in Finsbury Park this Monday (22nd September).

On the same day the band revealed their brand new single single, Hippie Sunshine, and their plans to release their ninth studio album Act III next year, frontman Serge Pizzorno sent a a cryptic video recalling the days Kasabian would play gigs at tiny watering holes while standing outside The Finsbury pub in north London.

Sure enough, a few hours later the band took to the stage at the local boozer, playing the small bit epic gig to mark their freshly announced show at Finsbury Park next summer.

Watch them perform Stevie below:

Kasabian play Stevie at The Finsbury pub

The Leicester-formed rockers kicked-off their mini-set with G.O.A.T, which they recently released a new version of featuring Cristal, to kick off the new Premier League season on Sky Sports.

They also treated the intimate crowd anthems from across their career, including 2004's Club Foot, Underdog - taken from their third studio album West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum and 2023's Algorithms.

The band also played a special version of 48:13 favourite stevie with the band all on guitars, as well as their first Top 10 hit, L.S.F (Lost Souls Forever) and their enduring 2009 anthem Fire.

The night was rounded off with a presentation of the band's brand new single which saw Serge get in amongst the crowd.

Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine at The Finsbury pub

See Kasabian's setlist at The Finsbury on Monday 22nd September:

G.O.A.T Club Foot Underdog Algorithms stevie L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever) Fire Hippie Sunshine

