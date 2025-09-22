Watch Kasabian play surprise gig in Finsbury Park pub
22 September 2025, 23:42
Serge Pizzorno and co treated fans to a special set at The Finsbury in North London.
Listen to this article
Kasabian played a surprise gig at a pub in Finsbury Park this Monday (22nd September).
On the same day the band revealed their brand new single single, Hippie Sunshine, and their plans to release their ninth studio album Act III next year, frontman Serge Pizzorno sent a a cryptic video recalling the days Kasabian would play gigs at tiny watering holes while standing outside The Finsbury pub in north London.
Sure enough, a few hours later the band took to the stage at the local boozer, playing the small bit epic gig to mark their freshly announced show at Finsbury Park next summer.
Watch them perform Stevie below:
Kasabian play Stevie at The Finsbury pub
Read more:
- What are Kasabian's biggest songs?
- Kasabian unveil Hippie Sunshine single and announce Act III album for 2026
The Leicester-formed rockers kicked-off their mini-set with G.O.A.T, which they recently released a new version of featuring Cristal, to kick off the new Premier League season on Sky Sports.
They also treated the intimate crowd anthems from across their career, including 2004's Club Foot, Underdog - taken from their third studio album West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum and 2023's Algorithms.
The band also played a special version of 48:13 favourite stevie with the band all on guitars, as well as their first Top 10 hit, L.S.F (Lost Souls Forever) and their enduring 2009 anthem Fire.
The night was rounded off with a presentation of the band's brand new single which saw Serge get in amongst the crowd.
Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine at The Finsbury pub
See Kasabian's setlist at The Finsbury on Monday 22nd September:
- G.O.A.T
- Club Foot
- Underdog
- Algorithms
- stevie
- L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)
- Fire
- Hippie Sunshine
Kasabian: Soundcheck To Stage
Read more:
- The dark story behind Kasabian's band name
- Kasabian play outstanding "surprise" set at Glastonbury 2024: full setlist
- Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno awarded honorary doctorate at University of Leicester