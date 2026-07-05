Here's what Kasabian played at their epic Finsbury Park show...

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at Finsbury Park in 2026. Picture: James Klug/Getty Images

The vibes were unmatched for Serge Pizzorno and co's mammoth Finsbury Park show this weekend. Find out what they played here...

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Kasabian took to Finsbury Park this Saturday (4th July) delivering an unmissable headline set.

It may have been the day of American Independence, but the day saw a celebration of British music with exciting acts such as artist, producer and DJ SOFY, local boy Louis Dunford and Merseyside outfit The K's rubbing shoulders with '00s indie favourites such as Razorlight and Miles Kane.

When Serge Pizzorno and co finally took to the stage, they were met with a crowd that was ready to absolutely 'have it,' which was just as well because they were prepped with a 20 song set and their biggest hits.

Despite not being on their home turf or indeed the Leicester City F.C. ground, the rockers took the crowd from the trees straight to the terraces, with their football-ready tunes providing some of the most epic moments of the night.

This band might look and sound a little different to how they did when they first formed in 1997, but Serge and co proved once again why a Kasabian gig is still a bucket list experience that must be seen to be believed.

Find out what they played on the setlist below...

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Kasabian's setlist at Finsbury Park on 4th July 2026:

Club Foot Call Hippie Sunshine Underdog Days Are Forgotten Shoot The Runner Empire You're in Love With A Psycho Coming Back to Me Good stevie Italian Horror SUPERPOWERS Treat Vlad the Impaler Release the Pressure Goodbye Kiss L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

18. Il Ray (The King)

19. Bless This Acid House

20. Fire

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