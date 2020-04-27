Kasabian's Tom Meighan thanks the NHS with acoustic covers

The frontman performs John Lennon's Imagine and Daydream Believer by The Monkees in a special video to pay tribute to the frontline workers.

Tom Meighan has recorded a pair of acoustic covers to pay tribute to the NHS workers.

Practising social distancing with a guitarist in his garden, the Kasabian frontman has performed covers of John Lennon's classic Imagine and Daydream Believer, made famous by The Monkees.

Tom explains why he made the video:

“I wanted to do a little thank you to the NHS in these strange times.

"My mum is a nurse and has worked for the NHS for over 30 years. I know first hand how hard they are working. Stay safe!"

Kasabian's next scheduled live date was to have been at Leicester's Victoria Park on 20 June, but the current coronavirus pandemic has caused the show to be cancelled. The band announced that they were "gutted" about the news.