Kasabian's Tom Meighan thanks the NHS with acoustic covers

27 April 2020, 15:48

The frontman performs John Lennon's Imagine and Daydream Believer by The Monkees in a special video to pay tribute to the frontline workers.

Tom Meighan has recorded a pair of acoustic covers to pay tribute to the NHS workers.

Get the latest advice from the NHS on coronavirus

Practising social distancing with a guitarist in his garden, the Kasabian frontman has performed covers of John Lennon's classic Imagine and Daydream Believer, made famous by The Monkees.

Tom explains why he made the video:

“I wanted to do a little thank you to the NHS in these strange times.

"My mum is a nurse and has worked for the NHS for over 30 years. I know first hand how hard they are working. Stay safe!"

Kasabian's next scheduled live date was to have been at Leicester's Victoria Park on 20 June, but the current coronavirus pandemic has caused the show to be cancelled. The band announced that they were "gutted" about the news.

Latest Videos

Celebrity Two Word Tango

Chris Moyles brings back Celebrity Two Word Tango!

The Chris Moyles Show

Ricky Gervais explains to Radio X's Danny Wallace why he'll never complain about being on lockdown

WATCH: Ricky Gervais on why he'll never complain about being in lockdown

News

The late Chris Cornell and his daughter Toni Cornell inset

Watch Chris Cornell's daughter Toni cover Temple of the Dog's Hunger Strike

Music News

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne, James Robinson and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Chris Moyles discovers James' old radio show and it's "super duper"

The Chris Moyles Show

Kasabian Songs

Kasabian Latest

See more Kasabian Latest

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!

Quizzes

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Features

Kasabian pose at a studio session at The Plaggey Bag Ranch on Januray 28, 2004 in Leicestershire

Rock resignations: the band members that quit

Features

Serge Kasabian shares hilarious exercise video

WATCH: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno shares hilarious home workout video
Kasabian's Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno live

"A good day in the office": Kasabian share clip of Serge Pizzorno making new music in the studio