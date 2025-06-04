Kasabian announce two intimate warm-up shows for 2025

The Leicester rockers will play sets at in Newcastle and Edinburgh, with tickets going on sale this week.

Kasabian have announced two intimate live dates for 2025.

The Leicester band will play two warm-up shows ahead of their headline festival dates this summer, making a visit at O2 City Hall Newcastle on 21st July and Edinburgh Corn Exchange on 23rd July.

Serge Pizzorno and co will be joined by special guests, who will be confirmed at a later date.

Taking to their social media, the Eez-Eh outfit said: "We’ve missed you! Can’t wait to play these two intimate warm-up shows ahead of our UK festivals this summer. Small shows so get in quick!"

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 6th June from 9.30am.

After the duo of dates, Kasabian will head to Truck Festival 2025, before playing a set at Steventon's Hill Farm and heading to Tramlines on 27th July - which is currently their last scheduled show of the year.

Visit kasbian.co.uk to buy tickets and to subscribe for all upcoming show alerts.

2024 was a huge year for the band, who released their Happenings album in July, before playing their much-anticipated homecoming show at Leicester's Victoria Park.

After their triumphant set, the band took to social media to share a selection of snaps in a post, which read: "LES-TAH Someone’s gonna have to bring us back down to earth, together we took the city out of the stratosphere that was the greatest night of our lives."

They added: "They were biggest drops we’ve ever seen and the buzz for the happenings tunes were off the scale! "Thank you to all the Kasabian massive for creating pandemonium and all your love and support 🙏🙏 🙏what a week that’s been, let’s do it again soon".

The gig was preceded by an electrifying secret set at Glastonbury's Woodsies stage, which saw Serge joined by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Tim Carter with touring guitarist Rob Harvey play the special TBA slot on Saturday 29th July.

