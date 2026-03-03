Serge Pizzorno inspired by Oasis, Radiohead & Fred Again.. for Kasabian's 2026 summer shows

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Fred Again.., Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher & Radiohead. Picture: Matt Crossick, Press, Simon Emmett, Alex Lake

By Jenny Mensah

Kasabian are set to play huge outdoor shows at the likes of Finsbury Park and frontman Serge wants to "melt" the experiences he's had watching the three acts together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Serge Pizzorno has teased what to expect from Kasabian's shows this summer and has named Oasis and Radiohead's 2025 gigs among his inspiration.

"I went to see Oasis, then I went to see Radiohead, then last night I went to see Fred Again.., and all three shows for their own reasons were magnificent, the frontman told NME.

"So in my mind now I’m thinking for the summer, we’re heading for a combination of those three shows.

"Imagine those three melted into something new - and that’s where we’re headed."

Read more:

Kasabian fans won't have to wait too long to see how much Pizzorno has been inspired by the three acts, with their huge headline show set for Finsbury Park on 4th July.

The north London date will see them joined on by Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K'S, Miles Kane and Sofy.

Aside from their stint at Finsbury Park, Kasabian have a busy schedule of outdoor dates in store, with a huge gig at Dublin's Fairview Park, a headline date at TRNSMT 2026 and slots at Boardmasters, Reading & Leeds Festival, Victorious Festival and more.

Visit kasabian.co.uk for their full schedule and to buy tickets.

Kasabian play Stevie at The Finsbury pub

Read more:

The band - completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and - have been known for their more rave-style anthems in recent years and released a collaborative effort Release The Pressure with Calvin Harris last month, but Serge has insisted that the band's next album Act III is "rooted in guitars".

Watch their official visualiser for the collab below:

Calvin Harris, Kasabian - Release The Pressure (Official Visualiser)

Speaking of the single, the 45-year-old musician said: "That was definitely just an adventure and an exploration into some mad world, whereas Act III is rooted in guitars."

"It's very much a guitar album," he added. "I fell back in love with it. I’ve never really been out of love with it, but I found myself drawn to the guitar a lot more on that album."

Kasabian - Soundcheck To Stage

Read more: