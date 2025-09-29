Kasabian's 2026 Finsbury Park show: How to buy tickets

Kasabian are set for a mammoth Finsbury Park date next year. Picture: Press

Serge Pizzorno and co will play the north London park next year, with support from the likes of Razorlight and Miles Kane. Find out how you can be there.

Kasabian previously announced a huge summer gig for next year.

The Leicester rockers - comprised of of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - will play a mammoth gig at Finsbury Park on 4th July 2026.

On the day, they'll be joined on the north London green space by Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K'S, Miles Kane, Sofy.

Find out everything we know about Kasabian's Finsbury Park date so far and how you can be there...

Kasabian at Finsbury Park 2026 poster. Picture: Press

What date is Kasabian's 2026 Finsbury Park show?

Kasabian will play an epic headline show at Finsbury Park on Saturday 4th July 2026.

How to buy tickets to Kasabian at Finsbury Park:

Tickets are on general sale now at www.kasabian.co.uk.

Who is supporting Kasabian at Finsbury Park?

Miles Kane

Razorlight

Louis Dunford

The K's

Sofy

Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine at The Finsbury pub

To celebrate the news, last week saw Kasabian play a surprise set at The Finsbury pub in north London.

On the same day the band revealed their brand new single single, Hippie Sunshine, and their plans to release their ninth studio album Act III next year, frontman Serge Pizzorno sent a a cryptic video recalling the days Kasabian would play gigs at tiny watering holes while standing outside the watering hole.

Sure enough, a few hours later the band took to the stage at the pub, treating a fans to an intimate and special set, which included their hits Club Foot, Underdong, stevie, L.S.F (Lost Souls Forever), Fire and their new track Hippie Sunshine.

Kasabian play Stevie at The Finsbury pub

