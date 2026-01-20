Kasabian announce new single Release The Pressure with Calvin Harris

Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno and Calvin Harris. Picture: Matt Crossick, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co have revealed they will release a collaboration with the Scottish DJ and producer on 6th February.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kasabian are set to release a collaboration with Calvin Harris next month.

The Leicester rockers shared a video clip of their frontman Serge Pizzorno in the studio where he said to the camera: "Big banger. At my fingertip," before playing a snippet of the new music.

The caption on the post reads: "Release The Pressure with @calvinharris OUT 6th Feb".

Watch it below.

The collaboration will follow the band's latest single Hippie Sunshine, which will feature on their forthcoming album, Act III - due out this year.

Speaking about the track, they said: "Hippie Sunshine is about the restless energy of hyper individuals who struggle to slow down and face reality, searching instead for the illusion of escape. It captures the passing moment where everything feels light and limitless, yet beneath it lies a deep sense of disconnection, something both beautiful and tragic."

Read more:

Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine (Official Visualiser)

Kasabian's ninth studio album is expected to drop in time for the band's mammoth gig at Finsbury Park on 4th July, which will see them joined on the day by Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K'S, Miles Kane and Sofy.

To celebrate the news, Kasabian - who are completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - played a surprise set at The Finsbury pub in north London last autumn.

It all began when Pizzorno sent a a cryptic video recalling the days Kasabian would play gigs at tiny watering holes while standing outside said watering hole.

Sure enough, a few hours later the band took to the stage at the pub, treating a fans to an intimate and special set, which included their hits Club Foot, Underdong, stevie, L.S.F (Lost Souls Forever), Fire and their new track.

Kasabian play Stevie at The Finsbury pub

If Hippie Sunshine and this latest teaser with Calvin Harris is anything to go by, then fans can expect Act II to be bringing big rave anthems and festival vibes.

Read more: