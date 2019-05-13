Are Kasabian teasing new music with a cryptic tweet?

The band have shared a photo of guitarist Serge Pizzorno looking very different… what could it all mean?

Kasabian have tweeted a mysterious link which could hint at new music from the band.

The Leicester outfit’s Twitter posted a photo that features a photo of guitarist Serge Pizzorno with short hair and make-up on his face.

The post also links through to a new account and site called The-SLP and the Twitter account of Argentinian artist and designer Aitor Throup.

The picture of Pizzorno is significant because the initials SLP also tally with the musician’s full name: Serge Lorenzo Pizzorno.

Kasabian’s last album was For Crying Out Loud in May 2017, which spawned the hits You’re In Love With A Psycho and Bless This Acid House. What could it all mean?