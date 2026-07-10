Kasabian announce 2026 Nothing Better Than This arena tour with The Vaccines as special guests

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at Finsbury Park in 2026. Picture: James Klug/Getty Images

Serge Pizzorno and co will play arena dates this December. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

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Fresh from their epic headline date at Finsbury Park last weekend, Kasabian have announced their Nothing Better Than This Tour for 2026.

Serge Pizzorno and co will head out on arena dates this winter, which will include stops in Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff and a date each at The O2, London and Manchester's Co-op Live.

The Eez-eh outfit will be joined on the dates, which take place in December, by The Vaccines as their special guests.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale here on Friday 17th July from 9am BST, with the pre-sale taking place on Wednesday 15th July from 9am BST.

Watch the band's announcement video below:

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Kasabian's Nothing Better Than This Tour dates for 2026:

11th December - Birmingham Utilita Arena

13th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro

16th December - Cardiff Utilita Arena

18th December - The O2, London

19th December - Manchester Co-op Live

Kasabian's 2026 Nothing Better Than This Tour. Picture: Press

How to buy tickets:

Tickets to Kasabian's Nothing Better Than This Tour go on general sale here on Friday 17th July from 9am BST.

Pre-sales take place on Wednesday 15th July from 9am BST. To gain exclusive access to the pre-sale, fans can pre-order a copy of Act III from the band's official store.

Visit kasabian.co.uk/events for more.

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