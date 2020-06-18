Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice Leicester gig in Radio X's Home Shows

18 June 2020, 15:09 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 16:16

Kasabian
Kasabian. Picture: Press/Phil Knott

Join us every week for a complete gig in your living room... This Saturday: Kasabian's epic homecoming gig at at Leicester's Victoria Park.

Radio X are playing out Kasabian's epic 2014 Solstice gig for the next in our Home Shows series.

Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno and co were set to play their Solstice II gig this Saturday (20 June), so instead we're taking you back to the night they played Leicester's Victoria Park six years ago.

After playing out epic shows from the likes of Arctic MonkeysFoo FightersDMA'S, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and The Killers and Biffy Clyro, we're now giving you the chance to experience the Leicester band's career-defining homecoming set.

Listen to the show via Global Player

READ MORE: Serge Kasabian re-lives "emotional" Solstice I gig ahead of Radio X's Home Shows

Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows
Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Kasabian’s Eez-eh?

The gig, which took place on 21 June 2014, saw the band play the 50,000 capacity outdoor show just two weeks after the release of their fifth studio album 48:13.

Expect to hear bangers from LP number five including Eez-Eh and Stevie mixed among the likes of Underdog, Shoot The Runner, Fire and L.S.F.

Hear Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows on 20 June 2020 from 8pm.

Listen to the show via Global Player

Latest Videos

Ross Kemp talks about Barbara Windsor's Battle with Alzheimer's

Ross Kemp: Barbara Windsor wanted to tell her Alzheimer's story
Pippa tries out lip trainer live on The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa wearing a lip trainer is absolutely hilarious

DMA'S

DMA’S share official video for new song Learning Alive

Music News

A Fan called into the Pubcast with a weird question about Dom and quiches

"Can Dom put a quiche up his bottom?" is the best Pubcast question ever!

Kasabian Songs

Kasabian Latest

See more Kasabian Latest

Serge Pizzono talks Kasabian's "emotional" Solstice I gig

Serge Kasabian re-lives "emotional" Solstice I gig ahead of Radio X's Home Shows
Kasabian

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Kasabian’s Eez-eh?

Quizzes

Kasabian's Tom Meighan in their Where Did All The Love Go? video

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Kasabian's Where Did All The Love Go?

Quizzes

Gaz Coombes of Supergrass performs on stage, showing Britpop fans reaching out from the front rows of the audience, at Moles Club, Bath, United Kingdom, 199

The most legendary rock and indie clubs

Features

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno performs in London as The S.L.P.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno is “writing tunes” and doing PE with his kids in lockdown