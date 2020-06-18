Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice Leicester gig in Radio X's Home Shows

Kasabian. Picture: Press/Phil Knott

Join us every week for a complete gig in your living room... This Saturday: Kasabian's epic homecoming gig at at Leicester's Victoria Park.

Radio X are playing out Kasabian's epic 2014 Solstice gig for the next in our Home Shows series.

Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno and co were set to play their Solstice II gig this Saturday (20 June), so instead we're taking you back to the night they played Leicester's Victoria Park six years ago.

After playing out epic shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, DMA'S, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and The Killers and Biffy Clyro, we're now giving you the chance to experience the Leicester band's career-defining homecoming set.

Listen to Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

The gig, which took place on 21 June 2014, saw the band play the 50,000 capacity outdoor show just two weeks after the release of their fifth studio album 48:13.

Expect to hear bangers from LP number five including Eez-Eh and Stevie mixed among the likes of Underdog, Shoot The Runner, Fire and L.S.F.

Hear Kasabian's 2014 Solstice I gig in Radio X's Home Shows on 20 June 2020 from 8pm.