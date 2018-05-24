Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow Ricky Wilson On Facebook

24 May 2018, 12:45

Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs, 2017
Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs, 2017. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Formula 1

Kaiser Chiefs have told fans that they should unfriend the singer on the social media platform…

The Leeds band have posted that Kaiser Chiefs fans should immediately unfollow or unfriend Ricky Wilson on Facebook - because it’s not him.

In a post on Twitter, the band have confirmed that anyone receiving a friend request from a user called “Ricky Wilson” should beware.

The singer behind such hits as I Predict A Riot and Ruby doesn’t actually have a private profile on the social media platform. Ricky was also a judge on TV singing show The Voice and a Radio X presenter.

The band, who released their last album, Stay Together, in 2016 commented that they were trying to resolve the issue.

They added: “All our official channels are verified, so make sure to check there’s a blue tick."

