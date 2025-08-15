Kaiser Chiefs announce more Employment 20th anniversary UK dates for 2026

Kaiser Chiefs will continue to tour their debut album Employment. Picture: Cal McIntyre/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Leeds indie rockers will play additional dates next year, with shows which include a date at London's Eventim Apollo in

Kaiser Chiefs have announced fresh tour dates for 2026.

The Leeds outfit have spent the last year celebrating the release of their debut album, Employment, with spectacular summer dates across the length and breadth of the UK and a triumphant homecoming show at Newsam Park.

Now, due to phenomenal demand, Ricky Wilson and co will extend their dates with a new run of shows in 2026, which will kick off at Bradford Live on Friday 13th February and include a date at London's Eventim Apollo on Friday 20th February.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale here on Friday August 22nd at 9am.

Fans can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access here, with the sale taking place from 9am on Wed 20th Aug.

"This summer, we played a load of shows to mark the release of our debut album ‘Employment’. It went well. Probably better than our first summer 20 years ago. It was the year after that first year that things really took off…,” the frontman said of the announcement. “So we hope you will join us in February to help celebrate with us ‘the year it really took off’. If you were with us the first time, or unfortunately missed out due to other commitments, we hope you will join us for a joyous lap of honour. (Plus, I spent quite a bit on a new blazer and want to get my money’s worth)".

Kaiser Chiefs' 2026 UK Employment 20th anniversary dates:

Fri 13th February: Bradford, Live

Sat 14th February: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sun 15th February: Stockton, Globe

Tue 17th February: Dundee, Live House

Wed 18th February: Glasgow, Barrowland

Fri 20th February: London, Eventim Apollo

Sat 21st February: Hull, Connexin Live

Mon 23rd February: Norwich, UEA

Tue 24th February: Swansea, Building Society Arena

Thu 26th February: Bournemouth, International Centre

Fri 27th February: Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Sat 28th February:Wolverhampton, The Halls

Kaiser Chiefs' Employment was released on 7th March 2005 and included the hits Everyday I Love You Less and Less, I Predict a Riot, Modern Way, You Can Have It All and Oh My God.

The album originally charted at number three in the UK Albums Chart when it was released, but went on to peak at number two almost a year after its release, due to the band's success at the Brit Awards.

Employment went on to become the fourth best-selling album in the UK that year and has gone on to become one of the most successful debut albums from a UK band. The record has since spent over 17 months on the Top 40 album chart, selling more than 2.1 million copies and being certified 7 x Platinum status in the process.

