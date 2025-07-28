Kaiser Chiefs close On The Beach 2025 with stomping set celebrating 20 years of their Employment LP

Kaiser Chiefs at On The Beach 2025. Picture: Rough Boys Media

By Jenny Mensah

The Leeds indie legends played their 2005 album Employment in full at the festival, which included sets from Razorlight, The Cribs and more.

Kaiser Chiefs played a triumphant headline set at On The Beach 2025.

After energetic sets from the likes of the Hoosiers, The Cribs and Razorlight, Ricky Wilson and co took to the stage to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album, Employment, and treat their fans to a career-spanning set.

Find out what they played below...

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson at On The Beach 2025. Picture: Rough Boys Media

First up, the Leeds indie rockers treated the crowd to their 2005 Employment album in full, including the singles Everyday I Love You Less and Less, I Predict A Riot, Modern Way and Oh My God.

Returning for an encore, the band - completed by Andrew White, Simon Rix, Nick Baines and Vijay Mistry - covered the 1976 Ramones Blitzkrieg Bop and went on to play a selection of hits from across their career.

After playing Never Miss A Beat and Hole In My Soul, the outfit gave a thunderous applause of their Ruby anthem and ended their set with a defiant singalong for The Angry Mob.

Kaiser Chiefs' at On The Beach 2025. Picture: Rough Boys Media

Kaiser Chiefs at On The Beach Brighton on 27th July 2025:

Employment

1. Everyday I Love You Less and Less

2. I Predict a Riot

3. Modern Way

4. Na Na Na Na Naa

5. You Can Have It All

6. Oh My God

7. Born to Be a Dancer

8. Saturday Night

9. What Did I Ever Give You?

10. Time Honoured Tradition

11. Caroline, Yes

12. Team Mate

13. Take My Temperature

Encore:

14. Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones cover)

15. Never Miss a Beat

16. Hole in My Soul

17. Ruby

18. Reasons to Stay Alive

19. Coming Home

20. The Angry Mob

This year's On The Beach Festival also saw headline performances from Bloc Party, who were joined by Everything Everything, Mystery Jets, English Teacher and more.

