Photos surface of Joy Division's Ian Curtis at office Christmas party

Joy Division's Ian Curtis performs in 1979. Picture: Martin O'Neill/Redferns

An image has emerged of the late Love Will Tear Us Apart singer taking part in the festive season in the 70s.

Photos have emerged which see the late Ian Curtis enjoying himself at what appears to be an office Christmas party.

The rare snapshot of the iconic Joy Division frontman's life was shared by presenter Goeff Lloyd, who saw it on a Macclesfield Facebook group called Macclesfield ExPats.

Explaining its provenance on Twitter, Lloyd wrote: "This is great! I'm in a Macclesfield group on Facebook, and someone put up a picture of his dad's work Christmas drinks from the 70s. He worked at Macclesfield Unemployment Office and Ian Curtis from Joy Division is one of the colleagues."

See the incredible image below, which was posted on Christmas Day:

This is great! I'm in a Macclesfield group on Facebook, and someone put up a picture of his dad's work Christmas drinks from the 70s. He worked at Macclesfield Unemployment Office and Ian Curtis from Joy Division is one of the colleagues. pic.twitter.com/JbPGHsC7f1 — Geoff Lloyd (@GeoffLloyd) December 25, 2018

The response to the image has captured the imaginations of Joy Division fans on Twitter, with many calling it the best thing they've seen on Twitter, while some Macclesfield natives have claimed to visit the same dole office in later years.

Oldpuddle wrote: "I signed on in that dole office in around 86-87, a few years after this pic was taken, bloody depressing place it was too. Brought our first house on the same road years later."

Despite this account, the Manchester icon - who is known for being a serious figure - seems to be laughing and posing happily.

Jake Rudh shared more photos of the star in a response to the tweet, which confirms it's not a one-off, seeing Curtis larking about with his colleagues of all ages.

More from that same event. pic.twitter.com/z5PmPcFe8k — Jake Rudh (@JakeRudh) December 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Richard Ashcroft has revealed the huge impact that Ian Curtis and Joy Division had on his solo career.

The former Verve frontman took part in a special conversation with Radio X's John Kennedy at London's Hammersmith Club in front of an intimate audience on Monday 17 December, and discussed everything from parenthood to the inspiration behind his biggest tracks.

In a section where audience members wrote questions for the singer, a couple who were due to get married and use Song For The Lovers as their first dance asked about the inspiration behind his famous track.

Ashcroft explained: "I was in a hotel in London. It was a pretty shoddy hotel and back in the day there was still some of those bedheads with built-in radios.

"I was in a love situation," he continued. "Had a bit of a love affair thing going down and I turned the radio on and [Joy Division's] Love Will Tear Us Apart bizarrely came out of this radio on the bedhead.

"It kind of triggered this 'play Misty for me' thing of "DJ play a song for the lovers" because the timing of this tune and Love Will Tear Us Apart coming out of this bedhead seemed perfect, you know?"

Watch Ashcroft tell the full story in our video below:

