What did Joy Division play at their last ever gig?

30 April 2026, 16:00 | Updated: 30 April 2026, 16:02

Ian Curtis, performing with Joy Division in Rotterdam in January 1980
Ian Curtis, performing with Joy Division in Rotterdam in January 1980. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty

The cult Manchester band performed their last show before the death of singer Ian Curtis 44 years ago. How did they bow out?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Martin O'Gorman

Joy Division, the legendary Manchester band, played their final live show on Friday, 2nd May 1980.

The gig came just two weeks before singer Ian Curtis took his own life at his home in Macclesfield. He was just 23 and had been living with epilepsy for two years. The condition had become increasingly incompatible with a life of touring and playing exhausting shows, and coupled with some complicated relationship issues, meant that his problems overwhelmed him.

Ian Curtis at the ill-fated Joy Division gig at London's Rainbow on 4th April 1980. He'd suffer an epileptic seizure onstage, but went on to perform a second show that evening at Hampstead's Moonlight Club. These were the band's final London dates.
Ian Curtis at the ill-fated Joy Division gig at London's Rainbow on 4th April 1980. He'd suffer an epileptic seizure onstage, but went on to perform a second show that evening at Hampstead's Moonlight Club. These were the band's final London dates. Picture: Chris Mills/Redferns/Getty

The rest of the band - guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris - were in shock, but vowed to carry on under a different name, New Order.

But how did Joy Division end their stunning live career? Their show at Birmingham University’s High Hall on this Friday night in early May was a stop gap date before the band were due to head off for their first US tour on the 19th of the month. Ian’s death cancelled all their plans.

Joy Division's final gig would take up the second disc of the posthumous double album Still (November 1981)
Joy Division's final gig would take up the second disc of the posthumous double album Still (November 1981). Picture: Alamy

For £1.50 in advance (£1.75 on the door), you could see fellow Factory band A Certain Ratio open for one of the most acclaimed bands from Manchester, mere weeks before the release of their keenly awaited second album, Closer.

The show opened with a track that was listed on the setlist as “NEW ONE”. It turned out to be Ceremony, a new song that Joy Division had written in April, partly to keep Ian’s mind off his problems. The other final Joy Division song, the relentlessly gloomy In A Lonely Place, would form the basis of New Order’s debut single early in 1981.

Joy Division - Ceremony (Still, 1981)

The setlist included some highlights from the Unknown Pleasure album (Shadowplay, New Dawn Fades, Disorder) but also showcases material from the new album: A Means To An End, Passover, Twenty Four Hours and Isolation. The band also aired their single Transmission.

Peter Hook - Radio X Firsts


Curtis’s ill health had caused several live dates to be cancelled in April of 1980 and this gig still proved to be a strain for the troubled singer. During the final song - the first and last time Joy Division played Decades - he was helped off stage after he completed the vocal by the group’s road manager and minder Terry Mason. The rest of the band finished the number.

Joy Division - Decades (Still, 1981)

Curtis was strong enough to return to the stage for Joy Divisions last ever live performance: Digital, which was the very first song they’d recorded for Factory Records back in October 1978.

Here’s what Joy Division played at their final show:

Joy Division at High Hall, Birmingham, 2nd May 1980 setlist

“NEW ONE” aka Ceremony
Shadowplay
A Means To An End
Passover
New Dawn Fades
Twenty Four Hours
Transmission
Disorder
Isolation
Decades

Encore:
Digital

Joy Division - Digital (Still, 1981)

In November 1981, over a year after Curtis died, the whole Birmingham gig was released as one half of a double album called Still. The set mopped up some unissued studio material alongside the live recording. The version of Twenty Four Hours was a “hidden” track - it wasn’t listed on the sleeve.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Mind

Papyrus

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Maytree

More on Joy Division

See more More on Joy Division

Ian Curtis in 1980 and New Order in 1984

Why Joy Division changed their name to New Order

The cover of Joy Division's Transmission single and Ian Curtis onstage in London, October 1979.

How Transmission became Joy Division's first classic song

Ian Curtis and the controversial cover of Joy Division's album Closer

Why the front cover photo on Closer by Joy Division was controversial

Ian Curtis performing live with Joy Division in January 1980

How Love Will Tear Us Apart became Ian Curtis's memorial

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Liam and Noel Gallagher have triumphed in Radio X's biggest ever poll.

Live Forever by Oasis named winner of Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q

Classic Rock comeback albums from the likes of AC/DC, Aerosmith, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac and more...

The 25 best Classic Rock comeback albums

Paul McCartney would have been "28 IF" he'd kept his shoes on crossing Abbey Road... or something.

The most famous musical conspiracy theories and hoaxes

Ian Curtis in 1980 and New Order in 1984

Why Joy Division changed their name to New Order

Music has been a form of protest for hundreds of years

From Lennon to Green Day: The 50 Greatest Protest Songs Uncovered