Watch the video for Johnny Marr's new single It's Time

Johnny Marr has shared a new single. Picture: Andrew Cotterill

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist has shared the next cut to be taken from his forthcoming solo album The Age Of Everything.

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Johnny Marr has shared a new single this week.

It's Time is the next cut to be taken from the Smiths legend's forthcoming fifth solo album The Age Of Everything—set for release on 2nd October.

With it comes its accompanying official music video, which was shot during Marr's special homecoming gig at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, the biggest headline date of his solo career.

Watch it below.

Johnny Marr - It’s Time (Official Video)

Speaking about the song, Marr said: “It's Time is my way of singing about some worldly issues but finding defiance, in idealism. I wanted a lyric that matched the exuberance of the music but is actually about resisting cynicism and corruption: “Everybody ain't making it, change the weather and breaking it. Mobilise to know the truth. Open eyes to know the truth.” I guess it's about the assholes with dodgy views.”

Johnny Marr. Picture: Andy Cotterill

The song follows Marr's dynamic single Ophelia, which as named after and inspired by the tragic Shakespeare character.

"The character of Ophelia is confounding but there's a real nobility and strength which reminds me of someone in my life, Marr revealed. "So the name just stuck and sounded like a song. I thought about the character and I saw quite a few similarities with the Ophelia. As a songwriter, sometimes these things happen where it just sings really well over the track and you go with it. It turned out right.”

Watch the official visualiser for Ophelia below:

Johnny Marr - Ophelia (Visualiser)

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Also from The Age Of Everything comes the album's lead single Spin, a "urgent opening statement," which is "charged with emotion and sonic energy".

Watch the official video for the single, which was conceptualised by Johnny Marr and filmed in Manchester here:

Johnny Marr - Spin (Official Video)

Introducing the album, Marr said in a press release: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

Johnny Marr has shared the details of his new solo album. Picture: Andrew Cotterill

The album will also be available on CD, black vinyl and limited edition red vinyl, with the official artist store also stocking exclusive limited 3 Colour splatter vinyl and merch bundles here.

See the artwork and tracklist for The Age Of Everything below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The artwork for Johnny Marr's album The Age Of Everything. Picture: Press

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

Spin Beyond The Rain It’s Time How Come Ophelia That Feeling In And Out Of Love Just Once More Fire With Fire All In A Life

Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything album - which follows his solo efforts The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), Call The Comet (2018), Fever Dreams pts 1-4 (2022) and The Age Of Everything (2026) - is set for release on 2nd October via BMG.

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The new music comes amidst a huge year for Johnny Marr. The much-loved Smiths rocker is preparing to sell approximately 80 of his guitars in Marr’s Guitars: The Johnny Marr Collection auction, presented by Christie’s and named after his book, which documented his collection back in 2023.

"Making that book gave me an excuse to take all the guitars out and photograph them and take them to a few events. When that came to an end, that period, the idea of them all just going back into storage just seemed very weird," he said.

"I thought about people in Belfast or in Dundee or Tokyo owning one of these guitars for the rest of their lives - coming down to breakfast in the morning and really loving and cherishing this instrument."Once I got that idea in my head, I thought it was really much, much more, more appealing than them being in some glass case."

The guitars are listed with estimates between £1,000 and £150,000 and Marr 10 of the lots will benefit The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and The National Autistic Society.

On October 22nd Thames & Hudson will publish an illustrated, enhanced and reformatted anniversary edition of Johnny’s acclaimed autobiography, Set the Boy Free. The new edition is set to feature unseen archival photography, a new introduction, a personal eulogy for Johnny’s friend and The Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke, and a foreword by Noel Gallagher.

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

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