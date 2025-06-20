Johnny Marr says he turned down "eye-watering" amount for The Smiths reunion

Johnny Marr has opened up about a recent invite to a reunion. Picture: Andy Cotterill

The former Smiths guitarist appeared on a podcast where he discussed the reasons he doesn't want to reform with the Manchester band.

The 61-year-old musician and former guitarist of the Manchester band has revealed he was asked to get back together with his ex-bandmate Morrissey over three decades after they parted ways back in the 1980s, but he rejected the deal because it didn't feel right.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Marr explained: "We got made an offer recently, but I said no. It was a little bit about principles, but I’m not an idiot, I just think the vibe’s not right."

The Hand In Glove guitarist went on: "It was an eye-watering amount of money, but also, I really like what I’m doing now which makes it a lot easier. I like where I’m at. I still want to write the best song I’ve ever written. I want to be a better performer."

Morrissey, 66, previously lashed out at Marr, not just claiming he "ignored the offer" but also accusing Marr of "blocking" the release of a greatest hits album, as well as acquiring "trademark rights and intellectual property" of The Smiths.

Explaining his own reasons for wanting the reunion, despite being frosty with Marr for years, Morrissey told Fiona Dodwell at Medium: "I agreed [to the reunion] because it felt like the last time such a thing would be possible. We’ve all begun to grow old.

"I thought the tour that was offered would be a good way of saying thank you for those who have listened for what suddenly feels like a lifetime.

“It wasn’t because I had any emotional attachment to Marr. I have absolutely none.”

However, Marr's responded to Morrissey's claims in a statement, which read: "Here are the facts: In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths’ name – and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band – Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.

"A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey's lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey and Marr.

"As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an agreement of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign."

Marr then added: “To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me to protect the legacy.

"This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates. As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no."

