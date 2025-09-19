Johnny Marr thanks UPS after guitars go missing and are safely returned

19 September 2025, 09:45 | Updated: 19 September 2025, 10:12

Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr has appeared to lose his treasured guitars. Picture: Andy Cotterill

Earlier this week, the former Smiths guitarist reached out to the delivery company over the loss of his prized instruments.

Johnny Marr reached out to UPS for appearing to lose track of his guitars this week, but has luckily appeared to have them safely returned.

The former Smiths guitarist took to X to complain to the American shipping company on Wednesday (17th September) after his prized instruments wennt missing.

In his frustration, Marr wrote to the organisation: "Dear UPS where are my guitars? They disappeared a week ago. I’m hearing from you now that they’ve been lost. Explain.”

The How Soon Is Now? guitarist went on to reveal that the company wanted him to describe the precious cargo, asking for them to free his guitars with a succession of hashtags.

He went on to say: "Look for one that says ‘80’s Icon’ on the case and another one that says ‘Woke As Fuck’@UPS".

UPS did eventually respond to one of Marr's X posts, with a member of their customer service team vowing to DM him.

It seems all their efforts seemed to have paid off after Marr shared an update the next day (Thursday 18th September), writing: "Whoever sorted out my guitars, thank you."

The news comes after Marr prepares to release his live album, Look Out Live! this Friday (19th September).

Recorded at the Smiths legend's sold-out gig at the Eventim Apollo Manchester in April 2024, the double live album was first issued as a Record Store Day exclusive earlier this year, but has now been given a wider release.

Johnny Marr's Look Out Live! album artwork
Johnny Marr's Look Out Live! album artwork. Picture: Press

The tracklist features two duets with Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, the Electronic favourite Getting Away With It and Bowie's Rebel Rebel, plus Smiths classics like This Charming Man and How Soon Is Now as well as Marr solo selections, such as Generate! Generate, Hi Hello, Easy Money and New Town Velocity.

Johnny Marr - Getting Away With It (feat. Neil Tennant) (Live) (Official Audio)

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

