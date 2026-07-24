Johnny Marr shares new song Ophelia, inspired by the tragic Shakespeare character

Johnny Marr has released a literary-inspired single. Picture: Andy Cotterill

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist has shared the next cut to be taken from his forthcoming solo album.

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Johnny Marr has shared a new single entitled Ophelia.

The song is the second cut to be taken from the Smiths legend's forthcoming fifth solo album The Age Of Everything, which is set for released on 2nd October.

Speaking about the track, which was named after the tragic Shakespeare character, Marr said: "The character of Ophelia is confounding but there's a real nobility and strength which reminds me of someone in my life. So the name just stuck and sounded like a song. I thought about the character and I saw quite a few similarities with the Ophelia. As a songwriter, sometimes these things happen where it just sings really well over the track and you go with it. It turned out right.”

Watch the official visualiser for Ophelia below:

Johnny Marr - Ophelia (Visualiser)

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The new track comes hot off the heels of Marr's biggest headline date of his solo career, which saw him play a dazzling homecoming set at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Sadly, the Generate singer's headline show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, which was set to take place this October has been postponed.

Also from The Age Of Everything comes the album's lead single Spin, described as a "urgent opening statement," which is "charged with emotion and sonic energy".

Watch the official video for the single, which was conceptualised by Johnny Marr and filmed in Manchester here:

Johnny Marr - Spin (Official Video)

Introducing the album, Marr said in a press release: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

Johnny Marr has shared the details of his new solo album. Picture: Andrew Cotterill

The album will also be available on CD, black vinyl and limited edition red vinyl, with the official artist store also stocking exclusive limited 3 Colour splatter vinyl and merch bundles here.

See the artwork and tracklist for The Age Of Everything below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The artwork for Johnny Marr's album The Age Of Everything. Picture: Press

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

Spin Beyond The Rain It’s Time How Come Ophelia That Feeling In And Out Of Love Just Once More Fire With Fire All In A Life

Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything album is set for release on 2nd October via BMG. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

See Johnny Marr's 2026 live dates:

28th June - Live is Live, Antwerp, BE

4th July - Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk, NE

6th July - Stylus, Leeds, UK

7th July - O2 Academy, Liverpool, UK

9th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

10th July - Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, IE

16th July - Verona, IT

17th July - Rome, IT

18th July - Pugila, IT

20th July - Udine, IT

21st July - Sardinia, IT

23rd July - 1001 Musicas, Granada, ES

9th August - OFF Festival, Mysłowice, PL

21st August - Parken Festivalen, Bodø, NO

24th October - Wembley Arena, London, UK - POSTPONED

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

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