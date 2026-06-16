Johnny Marr announces new album The Age Of Everything and shares new single Spin

Johnny Marr has shared the details of his new solo album. Picture: Andrew Cotterill

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist has shared the details of his new solo album and unveiled the video for its first single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Johnny Marr has returned with the announcement of The Age Of Everything-his new album set for release on 2nd October via BMG.

The record - which marks the former Smiths guitarist's fifth solo studio effort - is the follow-up to his four part-release Fever Dreams, which spanned from 2021 - 2022.

From it comes lead single Spin, the first taste of the record described as a "urgent opening statement," which is "charged with emotion and sonic energy".

Watch the official music video for Spin, which was conceptualised Johnny Marr and filmed in Manchester, below:

Johnny Marr - Spin (Official Video)

Introducing the album, Marr said in a press release: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

The album will also be available on CD, black vinyl and limited edition red vinyl, with the official artist store also stocking exclusive limited 3 Colour splatter vinyl and merch bundles here.

See the artwork and tracklist for The Age Of Everything below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The artwork for Johnny Marr's album The Age Of Everything. Picture: Press

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

Spin Beyond The Rain It’s Time How Come Ophelia That Feeling In And Out Of Love Just Once More Fire With Fire All In A Life

Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything album is set for release on 2nd October via BMG. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The news comes after last month, Marr announced his biggest-ever headline solo show to date.

The Manchester legend will play London's OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday 24th October this year, where he'll be joined by special guest Baxter Dury.

Marr's gig at the North West London venue mark his first headline show in the capital since his dazzling sold-out performance at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2024.

Tickets for the date are on sale now.

Johnny Marr's OVO Arena Wembley poster. Picture: Press

Read more:

Johnny Marr is also set to play Manchester this summer for his homecoming gig at Castlefield Bowl on 9th July 2026.

The Messenger singer will be joined on the outdoor date by special guests and fellow Mancunians Everything Everything, who issued their seventh album Mountainhead last year and have been celebrating a decade since their acclaimed album Get To Heaven was released.

Also on the calendar for the How Soon Is Now rocker is a diary filled with festivals across Europe - including Belgium's Live is Live with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - and more news soon to be announced.

Visit johnnymarr.com for the latest info.

See Johnny Marr's 2026 live dates:

28th June - Live is Live, Antwerp, BE

4th July - Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk, NE

6th July - Stylus, Leeds, UK

7th July - O2 Academy, Liverpool, UK

9th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

10th July - Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, IE

16th July - Verona, IT

17th July - Rome, IT

18th July - Pugila, IT

20th July - Udine, IT

21st July - Sardinia, IT

23rd July - 1001 Musicas, Granada, ES

9th August - OFF Festival, Mysłowice, PL

21st August - Parken Festivalen, Bodø, NO

24th October - Wembley Arena, London, UK

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

Read more: