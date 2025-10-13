Johnny Marr announces 2026 homecoming show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl

Johnny Marr has announced a new outdoor show for 2026. Picture: Kristen Bourdeau/Press

By Radio X

The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist will play his hometown next summer with special guests Everything Everything. Get all the ticket info here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Johnny Marr has announced his biggest-ever headline solo show to date with a performance at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl next July.

The former Smiths guitarist is set to play the outdoor ampitheatre on Thursday 9th July 2026.

Marr will be joined by special guests and fellow Mancunians Everything Everything, who issued their seventh album Mountainhead last year. They're about to set out on a UK tour marking a decade since their acclaimed album Get To Heaven.

The Castlefield Bowl date forms part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City series and is Johnny's first confirmed date for 2026, and we're promised a busy year from the acclaimed guitarist and songwriter.

Tickets for Johnny Marr at Castlefield Bowl will go on general sale on Friday 17th October at 10am BST here.

Read more:

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of Look Out Live, a new 22-track live album recorded at Marr's sold-out headline show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2024.

Johnny Marr recently recorded four new songs with Gorillaz for their upcoming album The Mountain, and teamed up with Franz Ferdinand to record their latest single Build It Up, a recent Radio X Record Of The Week.

Franz Ferdinand - Build It Up ft. Johnny Marr (Official Audio)

Meanwhile, Marr is preparing to set out on European headline solo tour this autumn/winter, with dates which kick off in Maastricht in Netherlands on 20st October and draw to a close in Bologna, Italy on Friday 7th November.

Visit johnnymarr.com for more.

Johnny Marr's 2025 European dates:

21st October: L'Aéronef, Lille, France

22nd October: Élysée Montmartre, Paris, France

24th October: OM, Seraing, Belgium

25th October: TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

26th October: Live Music Hall, Köln, Germany

28th October: Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany

29th October: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

31st October: Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

1st November: Backstage, München, Germany

2nd November: Zentrum Simmering, Wien, Austria

5th November: X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland

6th November: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

7th November: Estragon, Bologna, Italy

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

Read more: