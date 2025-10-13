Johnny Marr announces 2026 homecoming show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl

On Air Now
13 October 2025, 16:21 | Updated: 13 October 2025, 16:39
The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist will play his hometown next summer with special guests Everything Everything. Get all the ticket info here.
Johnny Marr has announced his biggest-ever headline solo show to date with a performance at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl next July.
The former Smiths guitarist is set to play the outdoor ampitheatre on Thursday 9th July 2026.
Marr will be joined by special guests and fellow Mancunians Everything Everything, who issued their seventh album Mountainhead last year. They're about to set out on a UK tour marking a decade since their acclaimed album Get To Heaven.
The Castlefield Bowl date forms part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City series and is Johnny's first confirmed date for 2026, and we're promised a busy year from the acclaimed guitarist and songwriter.
Tickets for Johnny Marr at Castlefield Bowl will go on general sale on Friday 17th October at 10am BST here.
The announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of Look Out Live, a new 22-track live album recorded at Marr's sold-out headline show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2024.
Johnny Marr recently recorded four new songs with Gorillaz for their upcoming album The Mountain, and teamed up with Franz Ferdinand to record their latest single Build It Up, a recent Radio X Record Of The Week.
Franz Ferdinand - Build It Up ft. Johnny Marr (Official Audio)
Meanwhile, Marr is preparing to set out on European headline solo tour this autumn/winter, with dates which kick off in Maastricht in Netherlands on 20st October and draw to a close in Bologna, Italy on Friday 7th November.
Visit johnnymarr.com for more.
