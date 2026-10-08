Johnny Marr recalls how Noel Gallagher called him to tell him Mani had died

Johnny Marr - The Age Of Everything | X-Posure Album Playback

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legend told Radio X's John Kennedy how the Oasis rocker called him during a recording session to share the sad news about the Stone Roses bassist and how it impacted the lyrics on his new album.

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Johnny Marr has opened up about how he found out about the death of Gary "Mani" Mounfield from Noel Gallagher.

The Smiths legend spoke to Radio X's John Kennedy about the release of his new solo album, The Age of Everything, and revealed how the sad news of the former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist's passing last impacted a song on the record.

Speaking about the second track on the record, Beyond The Rain, he revealed there was a "poignant postscript" to the song, which became one of his favourite songs on the album.

"When we come to cut it, it was about 11 o'clock in the morning [...] We all got our headphones on and we're like, okay, let's go for Beyond the Rain. And my phone goes and I could see it was Noel. And normally I wouldn't pick my phone up, but Noel's calling. He didn't usually call, usually text. [I thought] 'Oh, what's this about?' And I pick up the phone, all the band are stood there, and he tells me that Mani's died."

"I remember everyone was really in shock," he went on. "Everyone was really upset. Of course, me and my band knew Mani very well for a long time. And then I had to make this decision within, you know, a minute or so. 'Well, do we just call it? We just forget the session?'"

Johnny Marr, Noel Gallagher and the late Gary "Mani" Mounfield. Picture: Andrew Cotterill, Matt Crockett, Mark Waugh/Alamy

Marr and his band did eventually record the music to the song, as he could hear Mani telling him to carry on, but when he returned to lay down the vocals the next day, he was inspired to make a tweak to the lyrics.

The It's Time singer went on: "I could hear Mani immediately, [say] you know, 'Come on, Mr. Marr, come on, you gotta, gotta keep rocking,' you know. So I don't know, maybe we're in shock and it's like, okay, let's do the song. So we did the song and then got through it anyway because of that.

"When I then came back the next day to do the vocal, there was a couple of lines that I kind of changed a little bit. There was a line about the sun, obviously the sun coming out, and I just changed it to, 'I shine like a northern sun, back to where I once belonged, you know. And obviously, you know, spelled it S-O-N, you know. I sort of— there's a couple of lines like that in the song that I just sort of changed."

Marr added: "So it just took on a much more poignant and meaningful message, that song, really. So I didn't write about Mani, but, you know, he was on our minds as I was singing it."

Watch our full track by track album playback with Johnny Marr above.

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Listen to Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything album in full, which includes the singles It's Time, Ophelia and Spin, below:

Speaking of the album in a press release, Marr said: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything follows his previous solo efforts The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), Call The Comet (2018) and Fever Dreams pts 1-4 (2022).

See its artwork and tracklist below.

The artwork for Johnny Marr's album The Age Of Everything. Picture: Press

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

Spin Beyond The Rain It’s Time How Come Ophelia That Feeling In And Out Of Love Just Once More Fire With Fire All In A Life

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

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