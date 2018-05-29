Johnny Marr To Join Radio X’s John Kennedy For Live Event

Johnny Marr. Picture: Press

The former Smiths guitarist will be interviewed by Kennedy in a special charity event in London - find out how to get tickets here.

Johnny Marr will give fans an insight into his incredible career when he joins Radio X’s John Kennedy in conversation on June 14th. Just 50 tickets will be available for the intimate event, which will take place on Global’s rooftop in Leicester Square in support of its charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

The British music icon will discuss his life in music, from growing up in Manchester and co-founding The Smiths, his time in The Cribs, Modest Mouse, The Pretenders, Electronic and The The, as well as his successful solo career.

The evening will be hosted by John Kennedy, presenter of X-Posure on Radio X, as Johnny Marr celebrates the release of his brand new album, Call The Comet, which drops at midnight that night.

Johnny Marr told Radio X he’s looking forward to chatting all things music with John Kennedy at the event, saying: “John’s a real music fan, he really knows his stuff and he keeps his ear to the ground.

“I think that’s a really important part of what broadcasting can be about. He always hits me up to a band or two as well, he gets out and sees a lot of up and coming groups and he’s got a good knack for spotting talent.

“It might be a nice thing to bring my guitar along too...”

Tickets for Radio X Presents… An Evening of Conversation with Johnny Marr in support of Global’s Make Some Noise go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday 30 May) at 9am from radiox.co.uk.

