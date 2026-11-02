Johnny Marr praises friendship with Noel Gallagher

Johnny Marr praises friendship with Noel Gallagher | The Collection

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legend opened up about his relationship with the Oasis rocker in new Radio X series The Collection.

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Johnny Marr has hailed his friendship with Noel Gallagher as "pretty iconic".

The Smiths legend took part in the inaugural episode of our new YouTube series The Collection, where he described the people, places, music and artists who have made their mark on him throughout the years.

Amongst his cultural influences across music, fashion, film, art and design the Marr took time out to mention the Oasis rocker, who he famously bought a guitar when he was starting out.

The It's Time singer mused: "If I'm thinking about something from my personal life. It would still have to be connected with music, but it'd be to do with friendship, really. My friendship with Noel Gallagher.

"When I first got to know Noel, I gave him a guitar that he ended up using with Oasis in their really early days. So I'd say that's probably pretty iconic.

Watch the full episode above, where Marr talks about everyone from Patti Smith to Muhammed Ali and reveals his essential fashion item and ultimate gig venue.

Johnny Marr in our YouTube series The Collection series and Noel Gallagher and Marr inset. Picture: Radio X, Dave Benett/Getty Images for ZOË LAW

In a previous interview with Radio X, Marr revealed how he found out about the death of Gary "Mani" Mounfield from Noel and how it informed one of the songs on his new album The Age of Everything.

Speaking about the second track on the record, Beyond The Rain, which he dubbed one of his favourite songs on the record, he told Radio X's John Kennedy there's a "poignant postscript" to the song because of The Stone Roses bassist's passing.

"When we come to cut it, it was about 11 o'clock in the morning," Marr recalled. "We all got our headphones on and we're like, okay, let's go for Beyond the Rain. And my phone goes and I could see it was Noel. And normally I wouldn't pick my phone up, but Noel's calling. He didn't usually call, usually text. [I thought] 'Oh, what's this about?' And I pick up the phone, all the band are stood there, and he tells me that Mani's died."

"I remember everyone was really in shock," he went on. "Everyone was really upset. Of course, me and my band knew Mani very well for a long time. And then I had to make this decision within, you know, a minute or so. 'Well, do we just call it? We just forget the session?'"

Watch our full track by track album playback with Johnny Marr here:

Johnny Marr - The Age Of Everything | X-Posure Album Playback

Marr and his band did eventually record the music to the song, as he could hear Mani telling him to carry on, but when he returned to lay down the vocals the next day, he was inspired to make a tweak to the lyrics.

The It's Time singer went on: "I could hear Mani immediately, [say] you know, 'Come on, Mr. Marr, come on, you gotta, gotta keep rocking,' you know. So I don't know, maybe we're in shock and it's like, okay, let's do the song. So we did the song and then got through it anyway because of that.

"When I then came back the next day to do the vocal, there was a couple of lines that I kind of changed a little bit. There was a line about the sun, obviously the sun coming out, and I just changed it to, 'I shine like a northern sun, back to where I once belonged, you know. And obviously, you know, spelled it S-O-N, you know. I sort of— there's a couple of lines like that in the song that I just sort of changed."

Marr added: "So it just took on a much more poignant and meaningful message, that song, really. So I didn't write about Mani, but, you know, he was on our minds as I was singing it."

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Listen to Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything album in full, which includes the singles It's Time, Ophelia and Spin, below:

Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything follows his previous solo efforts The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), Call The Comet (2018) and Fever Dreams pts 1-4 (2022).

The artwork for Johnny Marr's album The Age Of Everything. Picture: Press

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

Spin Beyond The Rain It’s Time How Come Ophelia That Feeling In And Out Of Love Just Once More Fire With Fire All In A Life

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

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