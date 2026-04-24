Johnny Marr announces biggest ever solo headline show at OVO Arena Wembley

Johnny Marr has announced a new outdoor show for 2026. Picture: Kristen Bourdeau/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist will play the London arena this Autumn, with tickets going on sale next month.

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Johnny Marr has announced his biggest-ever headline solo show to date.

The Smiths legend is set to take to London for gig at the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday 24th October this year, where he'll be joined by special guest Baxter Dury.

His gig at the OVO Arena Wembley show will be Marr’s first headline show in the capital since his spectacular sold-out performance at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2024.

Tickets for the new date go on sale here on Friday 1st May from 10am.

Johnny Marr's OVO Arena Wembley poster. Picture: Press

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Marr is also set to return to Manchester this summer for his homecoming gig at Castlefield Bowl on 9th July 2026.

The Messenger singer be joined on the outdoor date by special guests and fellow Mancunians Everything Everything, who issued their seventh album Mountainhead last year and have been celebrating a decade since their acclaimed album Get To Heaven was released.

A small amount of tickets for the the show are available here.

Also on the calendar for the How Soon Is Now rocker is a diary filled with festivals across Europe - including Belgium's Live is Live with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - and more news soon to be announced.

Visit johnnymarr.com for the latest info.

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