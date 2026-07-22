Johnny Marr's upcoming show at Wembley Arena has been postponed

Johnny Marr has announced a new outdoor show for 2026. Picture: Kristen Bourdeau/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester legend and former Smiths guitarist was set to play his biggest headline show to date in October, Baxter Dury as support.

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Johnny Marr's show at London's OVO Arena Wembley has been postponed.

The former Smiths guitarist was due to play the venue on 24th October joined by special guest Baxter Dury on what was set to be his biggest headline solo gig to date.

However, the venue has announced that the show will no longer take place and will be booked for a later date, which is yet to be confirmed.

A statement from the event page on their official website reads: "It is with great regret that we must inform you that the forthcoming Johnny Marr show at OVO Arena Wembley, London, scheduled for 24 October 2026, is having to be rescheduled.

“We understand that many of you will have made plans to attend, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this news may cause.”

The continued: "A new date has not yet been confirmed; however, we are working to provide an update as soon as possible, and you will be notified immediately once a rescheduled date is announced.“All tickets will be automatically refunded through the original point of purchase. The refund will be processed back to your original method of payment, and no further action is required on your part.

"We would like to sincerely thank you for your understanding, and continued support and we hope to welcome you back to the show in the future."

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The news comes after Johnny Marr shared the new details of his solo album The Age Of Everything, which is set for release on 2nd October.

The record his fifth solo studio effort - is the follow-up to his four part-release Fever Dreams, which spanned from 2021 - 2022.

From it comes lead single Spin, the first taste of the record described as a "urgent opening statement," which is "charged with emotion and sonic energy".

Watch the official music video for Spin, which was conceptualised Johnny Marr and filmed in Manchester, below:

Johnny Marr - Spin (Official Video)

Introducing the album, Marr said in a press release: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

See the artwork and tracklist for The Age Of Everything below and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The artwork for Johnny Marr's album The Age Of Everything. Picture: Press

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

Spin Beyond The Rain It’s Time How Come Ophelia That Feeling In And Out Of Love Just Once More Fire With Fire All In A Life

Johnny Marr's The Age Of Everything album is set for release on 2nd October via BMG. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Johnny Marr has undertaken a string of summer dates, which has seen him tour festivals across Europe and play homecoming headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Visit johnnymarr.com for the latest info.

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