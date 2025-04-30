Johnny Marr announces 2025 summer UK warm-up shows

30 April 2025, 11:07

Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr has announced warm-up shows for this summer. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Smiths guitarist will set out on a duo of shows before his set at Forever Now festival.

Johnny Marr has announced two warm-up UK shows this summer.

The former Smiths guitarist is set to play a set at Milton Keynes' Forever Now Festival on Sunday 22nd June, but has since announced two intimate gigs just ahead of the date.

The Manchester legend will now play Southampton's 1985 venue on Thursday 19th June, followed by a show at the Foundry in Sheffield on Friday 20th June.

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale here this Friday 2nd May from 10am BST.

Fans who sign up to the AEG Presents newsletter by 9.59pm today (Wednesday 30th April) will have a chance to buy tickets to the presale, which takes place on Thursday 1st May from 10am.

See Johnny Marr's 2025 UK dates:

  • 19th June : 1865, Southampton - JUST ADDED
  • 20th June: Foundry, Sheffield - JUST ADDED
  • 22nd June: Forever Now 2025, Milton Keynes

Meanwhile, the Smiths legend plays a date at Shaky Knees festival at Atlanta Georgia in September, before embarking on a European headline solo tour this autumn/winter.

Visit johnnymarr.com for more.

Johnny Marr's 2025 European dates:

  • 21st October: L'Aéronef, Lille, France
  • 22nd October: Élysée Montmartre, Paris, France
  • 24th October: OM, Seraing, Belgium
  • 25th October: TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
  • 26th October: Live Music Hall, Köln, Germany
  • 28th October: Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany
  • 29th October: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 31st October: Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany
  • 1st November: Backstage, München, Germany
  • 2nd November: Zentrum Simmering, Wien, Austria
  • 5th November: X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland
  • 6th November: Fabrique, Milan, Italy
  • 7th November: Estragon, Bologna, Italy

This Is The Secret Of Johnny Marr’s Guitar Sound

