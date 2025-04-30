Johnny Marr announces 2025 summer UK warm-up shows

By Jenny Mensah

The former Smiths guitarist will set out on a duo of shows before his set at Forever Now festival.

Johnny Marr has announced two warm-up UK shows this summer.

The former Smiths guitarist is set to play a set at Milton Keynes' Forever Now Festival on Sunday 22nd June, but has since announced two intimate gigs just ahead of the date.

The Manchester legend will now play Southampton's 1985 venue on Thursday 19th June, followed by a show at the Foundry in Sheffield on Friday 20th June.

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale here this Friday 2nd May from 10am BST.

Fans who sign up to the AEG Presents newsletter by 9.59pm today (Wednesday 30th April) will have a chance to buy tickets to the presale, which takes place on Thursday 1st May from 10am.

See Johnny Marr's 2025 UK dates:

19th June : 1865, Southampton - JUST ADDED

20th June: Foundry, Sheffield - JUST ADDED

22nd June: Forever Now 2025, Milton Keynes

Meanwhile, the Smiths legend plays a date at Shaky Knees festival at Atlanta Georgia in September, before embarking on a European headline solo tour this autumn/winter.

Visit johnnymarr.com for more.

Johnny Marr's 2025 European dates:

21st October: L'Aéronef, Lille, France

22nd October: Élysée Montmartre, Paris, France

24th October: OM, Seraing, Belgium

25th October: TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

26th October: Live Music Hall, Köln, Germany

28th October: Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, Germany

29th October: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

31st October: Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

1st November: Backstage, München, Germany

2nd November: Zentrum Simmering, Wien, Austria

5th November: X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland

6th November: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

7th November: Estragon, Bologna, Italy

