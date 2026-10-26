Jamie T would have found it "overwhelming" to be Alex Turner during Arctic Monkeys' early success

Jamie T: "Fred Again didn't even call me up!" | Do I Wanna Know

By Jenny Mensah

The 3310 singer says it was an "exciting time," but admits the may have not been able to deal with the pressure that Alex Turner must have experienced.

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Jamie T says he would have found it "overwhelming" to cope with Arctic Monkeys' early success.

The Waist 36 Leg 32 singer took part in our YouTube series, Do I Wanna Know?, where he answered questions from some of his biggest fans.

Asked what it was like coming out at the same time as the Sheffield rockers, he recalled: "Oh wow, I mean, it was an exciting time really. I think it was a brilliant thing really."

"I often used to think [of the] pressure that Alex must have been under back then," the Wimbledon star adde: "I would have found that overwhelming."

However, Jamie T - whose real name is James Treacys - believed that Arctic Monkeys' stratospheric rise helped all the indie artists who launched around them at the time and everyone who was in their sphere.

Jamie T with image of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2006 inset. Picture: Tom Beard, Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

He went on: "It was brilliant to be around at that time when, when they were doing their thing. And I, I think the more good things coming out at the same time, the better everyone [does] it helps everyone. I always think that.

"I think everyone's always happy when someone else has success because it's a small island at the end of the day, and, we're all friends, and everyone, everyone kind of loves each other. And yeah, I can imagine that that probably helped my career, to be honest.

"I think it helped a lot of people, the Arctic Monkeys [success], because I think we all kind of ended up in— is it kind of in cycling the slipstream of it? Yeah, you know, and they were so, so big. Yeah, I think they propelled a lot of us into maybe areas that we wouldn't have been able to get to otherwise."

Watch the full episode of our Do I Wanna Know? series above, where Jamie T talks about his favourite memories of Adele and that Fred Again.. remix.

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Jamie T's comments come after he revealed that Paul Weller songs helped him cope with nerves ahead of his 2023 Finsbury Park show.

The Wimbledon artist's sixth studio album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) was released on Friday 9th October and he sat down with Radio X's John Kennedy to discuss the record in a special album playback.

The album includes a cover of The Jam's Ghosts, which is taken from the band's 1982 album The Gift and speaking about his take on the song, he recalled: "I was, uh, going to play at Finsbury Park and I couldn't bring myself to rehearse. I was struggling with my confidence I think at the time."

He went on: "So I decided to... rather than to rehearse [...] l learned a lot of Paul Weller songs because I love Paul Weller's writing and especially kind of his more kind of heartfelt stuff [...], and then I came across Ghosts again and was struck by how similar I suppose it was to his, his writing that I was listening— that I listened to more, you know, his, his later work. And I was quite shocked by how wise he, he was for such a young man when he wrote that."

"I mean, it's funny with, uh, Paul's version is almost, for me, when I kind of started messing around with the idea of doing it, it's too he's got such a beautiful voice and he can really, really sing. So I notched it up a bit to kind of hide my fear of playing it that slow, you know what I mean? He's, um, he's built— he's a lot more soulful than I am."

Watch our full track by track with Jamie T here:

Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever | X-Posure Album Playback

Listen to Jamie T's Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) here:

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) tracklist:

1. 3310

2. Cocktail

3. Waist 36 Leg 32

4. All I Wanna See Is Now

5. The Won

6. Chelsea Girls

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song)

8. Crimson & Clover

9. Crucible

10. Caught Cheating

11. Tallahassee

Meanwhile, Jamie T is set to embark on tour UK dates this December, which include two homecoming shows at Olympia London.

Tickets are on sale here.

Jamie T's 2026 Ghosts UK Tour. Picture: Press

Jamie T's 2026 UK tour:

6th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham - NEW DATE ADDED

7th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham - SOLD OUT

8th December - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11th December - Olympia, London - SOLD OUT

12th December - Olympia, London - NEW DATE ADDED

14th December - O2 Academy, Leeds - SOLD OUT

15th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

16th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow - NEW DATE ADDED

18th December - Co-op Live, Manchester

20th December - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) follows Panic Prevention (2007), Kings & Queens (2009), Carry on the Grudge (2014), Trick (2016) and The Theory of Whatever (2022).

Watch him discuss his previous effort The Theory Of Whatever below:

Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever | X-Posure Album Playback

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