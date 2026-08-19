Jamie T announces new album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning), shares rousing new single 3310

Jamie T has announced a one-off date in London on 20th August. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Wimbledon artist's sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2022's The Theory of Whatever is set for release in October this year.

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Jamie T has shared the details of his new album and shared its first single.

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) - which is his sixth effort and follows 2022's record The Theory of Whatever - is set for release on 9th October via Polydor Records.

To celebrate, the Wimbledon star - whose real name is Jamie Treacys - has shared its first single and album opener 3310, which is named after the sturdy Nokia phone.

Watch the Rob Thorogood-directed official video for the nostalgic and anthemic 3310 below:

Jamie T - 3310 (Official Video)

Speaking on the upcoming 11-track album, Jamie shares: “Everyone has a part of themselves they keep at arm's length, even from the people they love. "Ghosts" to me is about seeing that version of yourself for the first time in a long time and trying to hold on to it. This album is me trying to find that again.”

See its artwork and tracklisting below.

Jamie T's Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) album artwork. Picture: Press

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) tracklist is:

1. 3310

2. Cocktail

3. Waist 36 Leg 32

4. All I Wanna See Is Now

5. The Won

6. Chelsea Girls

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song)

8. Crimson & Clover

9. Crucible

10. Caught Cheating

11. Tallahassee

The news comes after Jamie T announced a one-off gig in London this week.

The Sheila singer will play the city's Scala on Thursday 20th August - marking his first performance at the venue in 20 years in which he made his full band debut in October 2006.

Tickets for the date are now officially sold out.

The show also marks Treacy's first billed performance since Victorious Festival in August 2024.

Last year, the star appeared with The Maccabees at their reunion show at All Points East for a rendition of their Marks To Prove It anthem as well as his own banger Sticks 'N' Stones.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

Earlier this year, he collaborated with Fred Again... on Lights Burn Dimmer, described as "a woozy, synth-drenched reimagining" of Jamie T's 2023 track Hippodrome.

The single arrived earlier this year, timed to a one off show at Alexandra Palace as part of Fred Again’s ‘10 shows in 10 weeks in 10 cities’ run.

With Jamie's new album on the horizon, he's no doubt sure to announce further tour dates, so watch this space.

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