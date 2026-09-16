Jamie T announces Ghosts solo intimate acoustic shows for 2026

Jamie T at Reading Festival 2026. Picture: James Klug/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The 3310 singer will play intimate dates to celebrate the release of his Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) album next month, playing never performed tracks, reimagined versions and b-sides.

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Jamie T has announced intimate solo shows for October 2026.

To help celebrate the release of his album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) on 9th October, the 3310 singer will play a solo run of gigs next month, where he promises to play b-sides, songs he's "never played before" and reimagined versions of his biggest hits.

Album and ticket bundles will go on sale via jamie-t.com from Thursday (17th September) from 10am.

Jamie T's Ghost intimate tour dates:

9th October - Livehouse, Dundee (ASSAI)

10th October - Queens Hall, Edinburgh (ASSAI)

11th October - The Empire, Middlesbrough (JACARANDA)

13th October - The Level, Nottingham (ROUGH TRADE)

14th October - UEA, Norwich (HMV)

15th October - Circuit, Kingston (BANQUET RECORDS)

18th October - Electric Bristol (ROUGH TRADE)

19th October - O2 Academy, Oxford (TRUCK MUSIC)

21st October - Engine Rooms, Southampton (VINILO RECORDS)

Last month saw Jamie T play a surprise performance at Reading Festival 2026, where he played a 33 minute and 10 second set - in honour of the lead single from his forthcoming sixth studio album.

The Wimbledon star also treated lucky fans to a special one-off show at the Scala- marking his return to the London venue for the first time in 20 years.

Jamie T - whose real name is Jamie Treacys - also plans to embark on a 2026 UK tour this December, which includes a homecoming date at London's Olympia and a mammoth show at Co-op Live Manchester, plus he's added even more shows to his string of dates due to unprecedented demand.

Jamie T's 2026 Ghosts UK Tour. Picture: Press

Jamie T's Ghosts 2026 UK tour:

6th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham - NEW DATE ADDED

7th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham - SOLD OUT

8th December - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11th December - Olympia, London - SOLD OUT

12th December - Olympia, London - NEW DATE ADDED

14th December - O2 Academy, Leeds - SOLD OUT

15th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

16th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow - NEW DATE ADDED

18th December - Co-op Live, Manchester

20th December - Brighton Centre, Brighton

How to buy tickets to Jamie T's 2026 tour dates:

Tickets for Jamie T's 2026 tour dates are on sale here.

Jamie T has announced a one-off date in London on 20th August. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

Jamie T's sixth studio album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) is set for release on 9th October via Polydor Records.

Speaking on the upcoming 11-track record, Jamie shares: “Everyone has a part of themselves they keep at arm's length, even from the people they love. "Ghosts" to me is about seeing that version of yourself for the first time in a long time and trying to hold on to it. This album is me trying to find that again.”

See its artwork and tracklist below:

Jamie T's Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) album artwork. Picture: Press

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) tracklist is:

1. 3310

2. Cocktail

3. Waist 36 Leg 32

4. All I Wanna See Is Now

5. The Won

6. Chelsea Girls

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song)

8. Crimson & Clover

9. Crucible

10. Caught Cheating

11. Tallahassee

Watch the Rob Thorogood-directed video for the nostalgic and anthemic 3310 single:

Jamie T - 3310 (Official Video)

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) follows Panic Prevention (2007), Kings & Queens (2009), Carry on the Grudge (2014), Trick (2016) and The Theory of Whatever (2022).

Watch him discuss his last effort in a special X-Posure album playback session with Radio X's John Kennedy.

Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever | X-Posure Album Playback

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