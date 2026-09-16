Jamie T announces Ghosts solo intimate acoustic shows for 2026

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16 September 2026, 17:50 | Updated: 16 September 2026, 17:52
The 3310 singer will play intimate dates to celebrate the release of his Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) album next month, playing never performed tracks, reimagined versions and b-sides.
Jamie T has announced intimate solo shows for October 2026.
To help celebrate the release of his album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) on 9th October, the 3310 singer will play a solo run of gigs next month, where he promises to play b-sides, songs he's "never played before" and reimagined versions of his biggest hits.
Album and ticket bundles will go on sale via jamie-t.com from Thursday (17th September) from 10am.
Last month saw Jamie T play a surprise performance at Reading Festival 2026, where he played a 33 minute and 10 second set - in honour of the lead single from his forthcoming sixth studio album.
The Wimbledon star also treated lucky fans to a special one-off show at the Scala- marking his return to the London venue for the first time in 20 years.
Jamie T - whose real name is Jamie Treacys - also plans to embark on a 2026 UK tour this December, which includes a homecoming date at London's Olympia and a mammoth show at Co-op Live Manchester, plus he's added even more shows to his string of dates due to unprecedented demand.
Jamie T's sixth studio album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) is set for release on 9th October via Polydor Records.
Speaking on the upcoming 11-track record, Jamie shares: “Everyone has a part of themselves they keep at arm's length, even from the people they love. "Ghosts" to me is about seeing that version of yourself for the first time in a long time and trying to hold on to it. This album is me trying to find that again.”
See its artwork and tracklist below:
1. 3310
2. Cocktail
3. Waist 36 Leg 32
4. All I Wanna See Is Now
5. The Won
6. Chelsea Girls
7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song)
8. Crimson & Clover
9. Crucible
10. Caught Cheating
11. Tallahassee
Watch the Rob Thorogood-directed video for the nostalgic and anthemic 3310 single:
Jamie T - 3310 (Official Video)
Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) follows Panic Prevention (2007), Kings & Queens (2009), Carry on the Grudge (2014), Trick (2016) and The Theory of Whatever (2022).
Watch him discuss his last effort in a special X-Posure album playback session with Radio X's John Kennedy.
Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever | X-Posure Album Playback