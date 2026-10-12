Jamie T reveals how nerves ahead of his Finsbury Park show led to Paul Weller cover on new album

Jamie T on Ghosts, Paul Weller and Snooker.

By Jenny Mensah

The Wimbledon star told Radio X’s John Kennedy how he came to record his take on The Jam track for his new album Ghosts (100 Years of Morning).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jamie T learned Paul Weller songs on guitar to help him cope with nerves ahead of his 2023 Finsbury Park.

The Wimbledon artist's sixth studio album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) was released last Friday (9th October) and he sat down with Radio X's John Kennedy to discuss the record in a special album playback.

The album includes a cover of The Jam's Ghosts, which is taken from the band's 1982 album The Gift and speaking about his take on the song, he recalled: "I was, uh, going to play at Finsbury Park and I couldn't bring myself to rehearse. I was struggling with my confidence I think at the time."

He went on: "So I decided to... rather than to rehearse [...] l learned a lot of Paul Weller songs because I love Paul Weller's writing and especially kind of his more kind of heartfelt stuff [...], and then I came across Ghosts again and was struck by how similar I suppose it was to his, his writing that I was listening— that I listened to more, you know, his, his later work. And I was quite shocked by how wise he, he was for such a young man when he wrote that."

"I mean, it's funny with, uh, Paul's version is almost, for me, when I kind of started messing around with the idea of doing it, it's too he's got such a beautiful voice and he can really, really sing. So I notched it up a bit to kind of hide my fear of playing it that slow, you know what I mean? He's, um, he's built— he's a lot more soulful than I am."

Watch our full track by track with Jamie T above.

Jamie T reveals how Paul Weller influenced his new album. Picture: Tom Beard, Dean Chalkey

Read more:

The Jam's Ghosts may have influenced the start of Jamie T's album title, but quizzed where "100 Days of Morning" comes from, he revealed: "Well, it refers to two things really. I think I saw it on a TV programme. I believe it's an East Asian kind of cultural thing about, you know, a time to grieve or a time of loss, taking 100 days to grieve the passing of someone or something. And I felt that was kind of relevant because I'd realised in my life, I had an opportunity to turn a page, and I've just felt that in my life, you know, my circumstances have been changing quite a lot recently, and I was aware of that."

He went on: "I had to process some things and look back on some things and come to terms with some things to be able to make sure I wouldn't, you know, end up, you know, ruminating about things that I shouldn't be or whatever. I want, I want to be happy and I want to be in a happier place and I don't want to like carry around stuff that I shouldn't, or I don't deserve to, you know. I think like anyone does. So I wanted to take a look at things in order to put a full end to it all. And so that's what, what I feel like I did on this album over 100 days. I looked at some quite uncomfortable things, some joyous things too, which I'll take with me. And I separated all those things and I look at them and I feel like I've come out of it with an album that's full of hope, and hopefully others find that as well."

Listen to Jamie T's Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) here:

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) tracklist:

1. 3310

2. Cocktail

3. Waist 36 Leg 32

4. All I Wanna See Is Now

5. The Won

6. Chelsea Girls

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song)

8. Crimson & Clover

9. Crucible

10. Caught Cheating

11. Tallahassee

Meanwhile, Jamie T is set to embark on tour UK dates this December, which include two homecoming shows at Olympia London.

Tickets are on sale here.

Jamie T's 2026 Ghosts UK Tour. Picture: Press

Jamie T's 2026 UK tour:

6th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham - NEW DATE ADDED

7th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham - SOLD OUT

8th December - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11th December - Olympia, London - SOLD OUT

12th December - Olympia, London - NEW DATE ADDED

14th December - O2 Academy, Leeds - SOLD OUT

15th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

16th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow - NEW DATE ADDED

18th December - Co-op Live, Manchester

20th December - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) follows Panic Prevention (2007), Kings & Queens (2009), Carry on the Grudge (2014), Trick (2016) and The Theory of Whatever (2022).

Watch him discuss his last effort in a special X-Posure album playback session with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever | X-Posure Album Playback

Read more: