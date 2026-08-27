Jamie T talks working with Damon Albarn and why his brutally honest feedback is "a sign of respect"

Jamie T on new album Ghosts (100 Days Of Morning) and Damon Albarn's honest critique!

By Jenny Mensah

The Wimbledon artist has talked about working on his new album with the Gorillaz and Blur man and recalled him comparing one of his tracks to Puff, the Magic Dragon.

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Jamie T has talked about reconnecting with Damon Albarn and why he believes his brutal honesty about his music is "the highest compliment".

The Wimbledon artist has collaborated with the Gorillaz and Blur frontman on his upcoming album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) and revealed how he came to enlist him on the project.

Quizzed about their relationship and asked if he still sees the Britpop icon as somewhat of a mentor, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "I didn't speak to him for a few years. I just— I think we moved out of each other's orbit... Which happens. I mean, Damon's kind of got such a large thing going on that it's hard to not be in his orbit and I don't know how I ended up outside of him"

However a chance outing at bar Thirteen saw Jamie T approach Damon after being told he was there and the pair were in the studio the next day.

"I went to see him 'cause I just hadn't seen him in so long. And it was so lovely. He gave me a big hug and it was just like old times and we were in the studio the next week I think."

"You know, he tells me the honest truth about my music and that is the highest compliment for me," he went on. "I can't tell you how many times over the last 20 years Damon has said to me, he goes: 'I'm really glad now you've started writing songs.'

"What was I writing before is the question? For him to talk to me in that honest way to me is like a sign of respect."

He joked: "When Damon tells me my songs are sh** it's a sign of respect. I like the way I'm spinning that. He told me one of my songs was basically Puff, the Magic Dragon the other day"

Watch Dan O'Connell's full interview with Jamie T above.

Jamie T and Gorillaz and Blur frontman Damon Albarn. Picture: Tom Beard/Press, Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Last week saw Jamie T announce the details of his forthcoming album and share its first single 3310— our Radio X Record of the Week.

Watch the Rob Thorogood-directed official video for the nostalgic and anthemic 3310 single:

Jamie T - 3310 (Official Video)

Speaking about his sixth studio album, which is set for release on 9th October via Polydor Records, Jamie shared: “Everyone has a part of themselves they keep at arm's length, even from the people they love. "Ghosts" to me is about seeing that version of yourself for the first time in a long time and trying to hold on to it. This album is me trying to find that again.”

See the artwork and tracklist for Ghosts (100 Days of Morning below and pre-order the album here.

Jamie T's Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) album artwork. Picture: Press

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) tracklist is:

1. 3310

2. Cocktail

3. Waist 36 Leg 32

4. All I Wanna See Is Now

5. The Won

6. Chelsea Girls

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song)

8. Crimson & Clover

9. Crucible

10. Caught Cheating

11. Tallahassee

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) follows Panic Prevention (2007), Kings & Queens (2009), Carry on the Grudge (2014), Trick (2016) and The Theory of Whatever (2022).

Watch him discuss his last effort in a special X-Posure album playback session with Radio X's John Kennedy.

Jamie T - The Theory Of Whatever | X-Posure Album Playback

Last week saw the musician treat lucky fans to a special one-off show at the Scala- marking his return to the London venue for the first time in 20 years.

After kicking off his new era, the Sticks 'n' Stones singer has also confirmed his plans to embark on a 2026 UK tour this December, which includes a homecoming date at London's Olympia and a mammoth show at Co-op Live Manchester.

Tickets to Jamie T's December dates go on general sale on Friday 28th August at 10am.

Jamie T's 2026 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Jamie T's 2026 UK tour dates:

7th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham

8th December - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11th December - Olympia, London

14th December - O2 Academy, Leeds

15th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow

18th December - Co-op Live, Manchester

20th December - Brighton Centre, Brighton

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