Jamie T announces return with one-off London show

Jamie T has announced a one-off date in London on 20th August. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

The star will perform a special date at the Scala next Thursday. Get all the ticket info here.

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Jamie T has announced details of a one-off gig in London next week.

The musician will play the city's Scala on Thursday 20th August - his first performance at the venue in 20 years, when he made his debut with a full band in October 2006.

Fans can get their hands on pre-sale tickets by signing up for Jamie's mailing list here.

The pre-sale begins at 10am on Tuesday 18th, with the general sale starting at 10am on Wednesday 19th August.

It's Jamie's first live performance since Victorious Festival in August 2024. Last year, the star appeared with The Maccabees at their reunion show at All Points East for a rendition of their song Marks To Prove It and his own Sticks 'N' Stones.

Earlier this year, the musician collaborated with on Lights Burn Dimmer, a reimagining of Jamie T’s 2023 anthem Hippodrome.

The last studio album from Jamie T was The Theory Of Whatever in 2022 and with the musician dropping hints with cryptic lyrics, sending postcards to fans and a post with the date "18/08/26", it's hoped that new music is on the way.