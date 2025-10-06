James announce Love Is The Answer 2026 UK tour with Doves as special guests

James have announced UK dates for 2026 . Picture: Press

The Manchester legends will embark on huge arena dates next year, which include shows at The O2 Arena, London and Manchester Co-op Live.

Tim Booth and co will be joined on their biggest arena tour to date by very special guests and fellow Mancunians Doves, who released their latest studio album Constellations For The Lonely this year.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale this Friday 10th October at 9.30am via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can gain access to the pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday by ordering James' newly-announced greatest hits collection, Nothing But Love: The Definitive Best Of on their official store.

See James' tour poster, announcement video and their full dates below...

James' Love Is The Answer 2026 UK tour poster. Picture: Press

See James' Love Is The Answer UK tour dates for 2026:

Fri 3rd April: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 4th April: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Tues 7th April: Aberdeen P&J Live

Wed 8th April: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 10th April: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 11th April: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Mon 13th April: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Tues 14th April: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 17th April: London The O2

Sat 18th April: Manchester Co-op Live

Todays news comes as James announces Nothing But Love - The Definitive Best Of, which is set for release on 21st November via UMR, available to pre-order here.

The release is described as a "comprehensive and career spanning collection, documenting the band’s journey from their early singles through to fan favourites and special selections made by the band themselves."

James' Nothing But Love: The Definitive Best Of album artwork. Picture: Press

Nothing But Love will also include two new tracks, Wake Up Superman and Hallelujah Anyhow, which are produced by Leo Abrahams- who worked with the band on their number one album Yummy in 2024.

The release will be available in several formats including a 3CD deluxe, taking fans on a chronological journey from the very beginning of the band’s career up until the present day and includes a booklet with exclusive track commentary from band members. This set also features the original Sit Down (Rough Trade Version) available for the first time on DSPs and available to buy for the first time in 35 years.

