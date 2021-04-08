Jade Bird: My second album is the best thing I've ever done

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter spoke to The Chris Moyles Show last week and spoke about the follow-up to her eponymous debut.

Jade Bird thinks her forthcoming album is the best thing she's done so far.

The singer-songwriter has been working on the follow-up to her 2019 self-titled debut for some time now, but the Hexham-born artist thinks it's worth the wait.

Asked by Chris Moyles if the record has been sitting on a shelf for a long time, she replied: "Yes. Short answer, yes. I finished it last August, last July, but it's 15 tracks and it's the best thing I've ever written. Best thing I've ever done full stop, so sitting on it hasn't been as bad as sometimes it can be.

"You know, I feel like it still represents me, whereas sometimes artists are like... you know... 'it was yesteryear.' But it stands out and I think that's a good thing."

Watch our interview with Jade above.

READ MORE: Watch Jade Bird perform her Open Up The Heavens Single

Jade Bird has talked to Radio X about her new album. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

However, Jade feels quite different when it comes to her debut, as asked when she last listened to her first album, she revealed: "I can't really listen to it any more".

Asked if she ever hears her older music back and thinks that it could have been so much better, the Uh Huh singer replied: "Aaaah don't even. Yeah."

"Chris, when you listen to this album [in comparison], it doesn't bear thinking about."

Jade kept tight-lipped about the title of her new release but explained it would be released around August so she could perform it live as much as possible.

"I just couldn't bear releasing an album and not doing it live. It's what I live for. It's what I'm all about.

However, fans can whet their whistle with her single Open up the Heavens, which was our former Record Of The Week.

Watch her perform the track live at Nashville's RCA studio:

Jade might not want us to know what her album title is (although she gave us a few clues), but she has let fans in on what her artwork will look like.

Taking to Twitter, she shared behind the scenes snaps from the shoot and wrote: "We just shot the album cover, and though it’ll be awhile before you see it. Here are the incredible people that made it happen".

She added: "I can’t describe how many of my visions and creative dreams have been realised on this record, It’ll be worth the wait tenfold..."

We just shot the album cover, and though it’ll be awhile before you see it. Here are the incredible people that made it happen 🧡 I can’t describe how many of my visions and creative dreams have been realised on this record, It’ll be worth the wait tenfold... pic.twitter.com/YocjbTdi61 — Jade Bird (@JadeBirdMusic) March 18, 2021

Open up the Heavens marks Jade Bird's first official release since her self-titled debut in 2019, which included the likes of I Get No Joy, Uh Huh and Love Has All Been Done Before.

WATCH: Jade Bird sings Johnny Cash mash-up for Radio X's Phone Covers