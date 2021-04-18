Jade Bird shares Radiohead Black Star cover as live EP is released

18 April 2021, 16:00

Jade Bird and Radiohead's Thom Yorke
Jade Bird and Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Picture: 1. Press 2. Gie Knaeps/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter debuted her live recording of The Bends track at RCA Studios in Nashville to mark the release of her new live EP, RCA Studio A Sessions.

Jade Bird shared her hauntingly beautiful cover of Radiohead’s Black Star this week.

The singer-songwriter has played the track during many of her live shows, but this is the first time an official version has been recorded and released.

Watch her play the song, which comes from Radiohead’s seminal The Bends album, here:

The cover coincided with Bird’s release of her new EP, which showcases her live sessions at RCA studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

It includes the tracks The Bee Gees' To Love Somebody and a piano version of her own single Something American.

Sharing the mini-album, she wrote on Twitter: “RCA live sessions EP out now!!!

“The joy that this studio has brought me, it felt so right to release this renditions out into the world.”

She added: “Let me know which is your favourite after you listen to the whole thing”.

READ MORE: Jade Bird says second album is the best thing she's ever done

The release comes just ahead of Jade Bird’s second studio album this year.

Although Jade kept tight lipped about the title of the record, she did tease to Radio X that it was four words.

Watch her interview with Chris Moyles here:

Jade also revealed she wouldn't be releasing the record till a bit later on in the year, because she wanted to be able to tour it as soon as it was released.

"I just couldn't bear releasing an album and not doing it live," she told Moyles. It's what I live for. It's what I'm all about."

READ MORE: Jade Bird sings Johnny Cash for Radio X's Phone Covers mash-up

