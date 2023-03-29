Inhaler reschedule Brixton date & add new intimate London gig for 2023

Inhaler have announced a new date for 2023. Picture: Lewis Evans/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers have changed their Brixton date, while adding a new intimate show at London's Electric Ballroom in May.

Inhaler have postponed their upcoming Brixton show.

The Dublin rockers - who are made up of frontman Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - have confirmed their date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday 20th May has now been been changed to Saturday 4th November 2023.

Tickets will be valid for the new date and refunds are also available.

The band have also added a special intimate show at London's Electric Ballroom on Saturday 20th May 2023.

Fans who are attending their Brixton gig will have exclusive access to buy tickets for the new show and will be contacted by their ticket agent on Wednesday 29th March 2023 with a unique code to gain access to the exclusive on sale.

The band add that: "Tickets will be subject to availability (2 per person) and we anticipate this to be an extremely busy on sale."

See the band's full tour dates here.

Meanwhile, the My Honest Face rockers have been busy touring their second studio album Cuts & Bruises, and will continue on dates throughout the year, touring North America and Europe, while playing the likes of TRNSMT Festival, Reading & Leeds and a special guest slot at Sam Fender's mammoth homecoming gig at St James' Park.

