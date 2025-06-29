Inhaler issue plea to Noel Gallagher for Oasis reunion Dublin tickets on frontman Elijah's birthday

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Julie Edwards./Alamy Live News, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish outfit spoke to Radio X's Sunta Templeton after their Glastonbury 2025 set and revealed whether they'll be catching the Manchester band's much-anticipated reunion dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inhaler want to celebrate their frontman Elijah Hewson's birthday by seeing Oasis in Ireland this summer.

The Dublin rockers - completed by Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson - supported Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds earlier in their career and are now hoping they can watch the Manchester rocker and his brother Liam play Croke Park in the Irish capital.

Asked by Radio X's Sunta Templeton if they were hoping to see any of the Britpop band's reunion shows, their frontman replied: "If we can, yeah!"

"We're trying to lock it in," added Keating. "There's a show on Eli's birthday (17th August) in Dublin, so if we're able to get tickets... Shoutout to Noel if you can give us a few tickets, 'cause they're like gold dust."

Hewson added wryly: "I don't know if you've heard, but there's a lot of people trying to get tickets, so we'll see if we're lucky..."

Inhaler played an afternoon set at Glastonbury 2025. Picture: Press

Read more:

The band had just completed their Glastonbury set on The Other Stage on Friday (27th June) and quizzed on how it went, they said: "It blew our minds".

"First of all, we were very nervous for it," said MacMahon. "As you should be coming to Glastonbury, but I remember we looked at each other a few times and thought, 'What the hell's going on?' In a really good way."

Meanwhile, Inhaler have previously announced a duo of milestone shows for October 2025, playing Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The landmark dates, which will see the band play their biggest UK headline shows to date, will see support from special guests The Snuts and a highly-anticipated reunion performance from The Bandits.

Quizzed about their show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, they said: "It's one of the bucket list venues for every band."

Asked if they had anything special planned for the Halloween show in particular, they added: "Maybe we should do some kind of ballroom theme," adding: "Just leave it with us..."

Inhaler announce shows in Liverpool and London this October. Picture: Press

See Inhaler's 2025 UK shows:

Saturday 11th October 2025: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 31st October 2025: London Royal Albert Hall

Track By Track: Inhaler on It Won't Always Be Like This

Read more: