Inhaler's Elijah Hewson would like "more advice" from dad Bono

Inhaler 2025: Josh Jenkinson, Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating and Ryan McMahon. Picture: Press

The frontman admits, however, he's in "a unique position" as the band release their third album Open Wide.

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson wishes his dad Bono would give him more advice.

The 25-year-old singer insisted he hasn't been given much guidance from his father beyond the "usual" directions from a parent to their child, so he'd love it if the U2 star had some tips for the band about navigating the music industry.

He told the Daily Star: "I'd love to get a bit more advice to be honest."

Elijah went on: "The best advice I've got from him has been the usual kind of advice you would get from a parent, which is, 'Don't let it pass you by. This is a moment, you're in it, and you have to throw yourself at it."

Hewson Jr - who formed Inhaler with school friends Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson - admitted there are both advantages and disadvantages to having Bono as a dad.

He said: "There definitely is an expectation of failure from people and an expectation that we would be handed things.

"While there have been advantages for sure, what it's made us do is work really hard because we didn't want to be perceived as walking into it.

"Even things like getting big support slots early on, we were a bit hesitant going for it because there would be that kind of, 'Oh well, you only got it because he's friends with him and whatever.'

"On the other hand, it'd be ridiculous not to take this opportunity. We're still learning how to navigate it.

"It's a unique position to be in."

Inhaler - Even Though (Lyric Video)

Inhaler's third album, Open Wide, was released on 7th February and went into the UK charts at Number 2.

The news comes as the band continue their sold-out UK tour this February, which will include dates at the O2 Academy Manchester.

The band are also set to play their biggest headline show to date with a homecoming gig at Dublin's 20,000-capacity St. Anne's Park on 30th May, where they will be joined by special guests Blossoms.

Inhaler's Open Wide album was released on 7th February. Picture: Press

