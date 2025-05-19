Inhaler announce duo of 2025 UK shows in Liverpool and London

Inhaler have announced new dates for this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish outfit will play their biggest headline UK show to date at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, followed by a night at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

Inhaler have announced a duo of milestone shows for October 2025.

The Dublin rockers - comprised of Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson - are set for a show at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on Friday 31st October.

The landmark dates, which will see the band play their biggest UK headline shows to date, will see support from special guests The Snuts and a highly-anticipated reunion performance from The Bandits.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 23rd May from 10am here.

Inhaler announce shows in Liverpool and London this October. Picture: Press

Inhaler's new 2025 UK shows:

Saturday 11th October 2025: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 31st October 2025: London Royal Albert Hall

The news comes after Inhaler embarked on February dates to support their third studio album, Wide Open.

The effort, which followed 2021's It Won't Always Be Like This and 2023's Cuts & Bruises, included the lead single Your House, as well as the single Even Though and the album's title track.

The band are also set for previously announced dates at Neighbourhood Weekender this month, before playing a huge homecoming show at St Anne's Park in Dublin, before heading Down Under to play dates in Australia, making a stop at Tokyo and Osaka and Japan and returning to the UK for a stint at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

See their full dates and how to buy tickets at Inhaler.band.

