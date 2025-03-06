IDLES' Bristol Block Party homecoming shows for 2025: Everything you should know

Idles' Joe Talbot at at Alexandra Palace in 2024. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The Dancer outfit will put on two homecoming shows in Bristol this summer. Find out who joins them on the line-up and how you can be there.

IDLES are set for a duo of homecoming shows at a special UK exclusive event dubbed Block Party.

The Bristol-formed outfit will headline two consecutive dates at Queen Square on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd August, playing their only UK dates of 2025.

They'll be joined on the dates by a host of artists and DJs, who have been announced this week, including Soft Play, Lambrini Girls and The Voids.

Find out everything you need to know about IDLES' special Bristol Block Party dates, including who's on the line-up below and how to buy tickets.

Are IDLES playing UK dates in 2025?

IDLES only 2025 UK dates are at their Bristol Block Party event on 1st and 2nd August 2025 at Bristol's Queen Square.

Who's on the line-up for IDLES 2025 Block Party shows?

See who's on the bill for the homecoming shows here:

Friday 1st August:

Soft Play

Lambrini Girls

Sicaria

Local DJ's

Saturday 2nd August:

The Voidz

Hinds

Scaler

Grove

Tash LC

Local DJ's

Where is Queen Square in Bristol?

Queen Square is an impressive Georgian Park located in the heart of Bristol. It's postcode is BS1 4LH.

How to buy tickets to IDLES 2025 Bristol Block Party dates:

Tickets for IDLES homecoming date are on sale now via See Tickets.

IDLES. Picture: Tom Ham

IDLES' Block Party may be their only shows on home soil this year as fans had plenty of chances to see them on their extensive 2024 tour, which included three nights at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre, three nights at Manchester's O2 Apollo and two shows at London's Alexandra Palace.

This year sees the band - completed by Adam Devonshire, Mark Bowen Lee Kiernan and Jon Beavis - play several European festivals including Primavera Sound in Spain, Rock IM Park and Rock AM Ring in Germany and Pukklepop in Belgium.

The Danny Nedelko rockers will also visit North America for a sold out gig at Boston's Fenway Park and a spot Shaky Knees 2025 in Atlanta Georgia.

Visit idlesband.com for the band's full dates and to find out how to buy tickets.

