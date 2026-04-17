Hard-Fi share new single Looking For Fun ahead of Twickenham show

Hard-Fi 2026. Picture: Fraser Thorne

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the next cut to be taken from Sweating Someone Else’s Fever, the band's first studio album in 15 years.

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Hard-Fi have shared their brand new single Looking For Fun.

The single is the next slice of the band's new album, Sweating Someone Else’s Fever, their first studio release in 15 years, which is released on 19th June 2026.

"Looking For Fun is inspired by the last line on The Clash’s White Man In Hammersmith Palais”, explains frontman Richard Archer. “It’s about trying to find the joy in life whilst everyone’s trying to kick you in the nuts.”

Watch the lyric video for the nostalgic indie anthem here:

Hard-Fi - Looking For Fun (official lyric video)

Looking For Fun follows the album's lead single They Aint Your Friends, which directs "fire at the fake allegiances of the online world and the hypocrisies of the modern music industry".

Watch the official lyric video for the track below:

Hard-Fi - They Ain't Your Friends (official lyric video)

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The album announcement follows the band’s reunion, which was sparked during lockdown when frontman when Archer live-streamed Stars of CCTV and was stunned by the warmth of the response. From there came the bands 2024’s Don’t Go Making Plans EP, which led on to the band working on a complete record.

Sweating Someone Else’s Fever will be available on CD, standard vinyl, turquoise vinyl (band store exclusive), & red, black, & white spattered vinyl (Indie Record Store Exclusive) which you can pre-order here.

See the artwork and tracklisting for Hard-Fi's new album below...

Hard-Fi's Sweating Someone Else’s Fever album artwork. Picture: Press

Hard-Fi Sweating Someone Else’s Fever - Tracklisting

They Ain't Your Friends Digo Nada (feat. Mike Kalle) You Rule My Heart (When The Summer's Gone) Humpback Whale Looking For Fun A Rose Electric (feat. Krysten Cummings) Always and Forever (Remastered) Arise Ain't Going Out Tonight (feat. Krysten Cummings) Now and Then Don't Go Making Plans (Remastered)

Hard-Fi are back with a new album. Picture: Fraser Thorne

Meanwhile, Hard-Fi previously announced three huge headline dates in December, which will see them play London's O2 Academy Brixton, the O2 Institute Birmingham and the O2 Ritz Manchester.

The band are also confirmed for a string of summer festival dates, including stints at Y Not and Kendal Calling and Victorious Festival.

Ahead of this, the band will perform in front of 60,000 rugby fans at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 16th May for the Harlequins Big Summer Kick-Off, following in the footsteps of previous performers including Kaiser Chiefs, Pete Tong, Feeder and Jess Glynne. Tickets for Big Summer Kick-Off are on general sale now, with prices starting from £35 for adults and £20 for under-18s.

Hard Fi to play the Big Summer Kick-off at Twickenham Stadium. Picture: Press

See Hard Fi's December 2026 tour dates:

Thurs 3rd December - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Fri 4th December- O2 Institute Birmingham

Sat 5th December - O2 Ritz Manchester

See Hard-Fi's 2026 Festival dates:

Sat 4th April - Stockton Calling (Headliner)

Sat 11th July - Fix Fests, Northampton

Sat 18th - July - We Are Wirral, Birkenhead

Sat 25th July - Kirkstall Abbey Leeds

Thu 30th July - Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

Fri 31st July - Kendal Calling, Cumbria

Fri 28th August - Victorious, Portsmouth

Sat 29th August - Camper Calling, Warwickshire

14th November - Shiiine One, Minehead

Hard-Fi at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

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