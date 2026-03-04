Hard-Fi announce their Sweating Someone Else’s Fever album, new single & 2026 tour

Hard-Fi are back with a new album and new single. Picture: Fraser Thorne

By Jenny Mensah

The Staines outfit have returned with their first studio album in 15 years.

Hard-Fi have announced the news of their new studio album Sweating Someone Else’s Fever.

The record, which is the band's fourth studio release and marks their first effort in 15 years, is set for release on 19th June 2026.

From the album comes its lead single, They Aint Your Friends, which directs its "fire at the fake allegiances of the online world and the hypocrisies of the modern music industry".

Listen to the track below:

The album follows the band’s reunion sparked during lockdown when frontman when Archer live-streamed Stars of CCTV and was stunned by the warmth of the response.

From there came the bands 2024’s Don’t Go Making Plans EP, which led on to the band working on a complete record.

Sweating Someone Else’s Fever will be available on CD, standard vinyl, turquoise vinyl (band store exclusive), & red, black, & white spattered vinyl (Indie Record Store Exclusive) which you can pre-order here.

Hard-Fi have also announced three huge headline dates in December, which will see them play London's O2 Academy Brixton, the O2 Institute Birmingham and the O2 Ritz Manchester.

Tickets go on pre-sale on 11th March from 10am, with access to granted via the band's store when pre-ordering the new album.

They'll then go on general sale on March 13th at 10am here.

See the artwork and tracklisting for Hard-Fi's new album below...

Hard-Fi's Sweating Someone Else’s Fever album artwork. Picture: Press

Hard-Fi Sweating Someone Else’s Fever - Tracklisting

They Ain't Your Friends Digo Nada (feat. Mike Kalle) You Rule My Heart (When The Summer's Gone) Humpback Whale Looking For Fun A Rose Electric (feat. Krysten Cummings) Always and Forever (Remastered) Arise Ain't Going Out Tonight (feat. Krysten Cummings) Now and Then Don't Go Making Plans (Remastered)

See Hard Fi's December 2026 tour dates:

Thurs 3rd - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Fri 4th - O2 Institute Birmingham

Sat 5th - O2 Ritz Manchester

See Hard-Fi's 2026 Festival dates:

Sat 4th April - Stockton Calling (Headliner)

Sat 25th July - Kirkstall Abbey Leeds

Thu 30th July - Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

Fri 31st July - Kendal Calling, Cumbria

Fri 28th August - Victorious, Portsmouth

Sat 29th August - Camper Calling, Warwickshire

